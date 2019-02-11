Share

ESPN Plus was rolled out last year as ESPN’s long-awaited streaming app, giving users access to a cornucopia of sports content including live matches and much more for just about everything from professional cricket to UFC. ESPN Plus is also the place for exclusive shows like The Boardroom, an all-new production that’s set to air only through this streaming service. If you’re looking to catch this series and you don’t already have an ESPN Plus membership, then now’s your chance to take advantage of the 7-day trial to stream it for free.

The Boardroom is a sports- and business-focused show brought to ESPN Plus by Thirty Five Media, a company founded in 2017 by basketball superstar-turned-entrepreneur Kevin Durant (a man who should need no introduction to hoops fans). Durant, a two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP, formed his new entertainment company to produce sports entertainment and other media across various platforms like YouTube and ESPN.

The Boardroom on ESPN Plus is the company’s latest effort. The discussion panel-based show is hosted by Jay Williams and features Jordan Schultz, Rich Kleiman (the co-founder of Thirty Five Media) and, of course, Kevin Durant himself. Discussion topics will cover a wide range, from sports management to business and technology, with the panels featuring some of the biggest figures and brightest minds across their respective industries.

Viewers of The Boardroom can enjoy a unique “behind the scenes” look at the insights of the most accomplished athletes, team managers, Silicon Valley executives, and other thought and business leaders in America today. (And if this sounds up your alley, then a related series that’s also airing exclusively on ESPN Plus is More Than an Athlete, an eight-part documentary recounting the life of star athlete LeBron James and his incredible path to success.)

The Boardroom with Kevin Durant premieres on Monday, February 11. The six-episode series will be available only to ESPN Plus subscribers, so now’s the time to start your 7-day free trial. This gives you full access to all that ESPN Plus has to offer, so along with shows like The Boardroom and More Than an Athlete, you have a ton of other sporting events and content to enjoy. After your trial period, ESPN Plus costs only $5 per month or $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time with no punitive fees.

