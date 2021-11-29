If you want a way to cook food faster and with less effort, look no further than this Cyber Monday Instant Pot deal. It’s the cheapest discount we’ve seen so far, bringing the price down from $120 to just $60. If you want some of the best Cyber Monday deals for your kitchen, this one is hard to beat.

There are some types of food that require a lot of prep work. If you’ve ever cooked dry beans before, you know that they sometimes need to soak for hours before boiling for an hour or two more. An Instant Pot can reduce this process to a fraction of the time and help you put food on the table that much faster. In other words, an Instant Pot might help you avoid the hanger.

In all seriousness, the Instant Pot really is an incredible accessory for the kitchen. This particular model has nine functions that let it serve a variety of purposes: pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide, and sterilizer. You can cook tons of different dishes with a single device. Many people end up with cluttered kitchens and not enough kitchen space, but the Instant Pot can help reduce that problem.

It cooks up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, while food-grade stainless steel provides even heating throughout. If you’re worried about using a pressure cooker, the more than 10 safety features — including overheating protection and a safe-lock lid — will put you at ease.

The six-quart capacity is perfect for most families. You can easily cook enough food for six people at a time with this Instant Pot. Combined with how much less space it takes up and the time it can save you, an Instant Pot is a no-brainer for the busy mom that needs to get dinner on the table in the evenings.

The takeaway here is that this $60 discount is one of the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals we’ve seen. It’s by far the cheapest offer. This makes a great gift for someone moving away for the first time, but it’s also useful for anyone that cooks regularly and could use a little more time in their day-to-day.

