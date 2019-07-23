The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Share

Spend all your money on that new iMac Pro, or just a fan of Apple’s Space Gray? Amazon’s knocked 30% off the Space Gray-colored Apple Magic Trackpad 2, bringing the trackpad down to its cheapest price yet.

Normally $150 (yes there’s a premium for the color), right now you can snag the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for just $105, a 30% savings. If you miss the versatility of a trackpad — especially if you own a newer MacBook or MacBook Pro — picking up Apple’s trackpad is a good idea.

You might ask how could a trackpad be improved since this is the second version of Apple’s Magic Trackpad. One word: Recharging. Unlike its predecessor, you just need a Lightning cord to charge your Magic Trackpad. This is a change that Apple’s also made in its latest incarnations of its Magic Mouse and Keyboard, too — and we love it.

While we smartened up quick and purchased rechargeable batteries (buying batteries regularly adds up), it was still a pain to make sure that we always had a set of charged ones on hand. Often when the batteries would need to be swapped, we’d forget to put them in the charger. Here, you just need to plug it in and you’re done.

While using the trackpad, you can see current battery levels in the Bluetooth menu of your Mac — as well as customize how the Magic Trackpad behaves.

All gestures supported on the new MacBook and MacBook Pro trackpads are supported here, and the Magic Trackpad also brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time. Four force sensors underneath the trackpad can detect differences in the amount of pressure you apply, which allows you to navigate in new and exciting ways.

Haptic feedback provides mouse click like confirmation, something we missed when testing out the original Magic Trackpad. The device pairs automatically with Mac desktops, and should last a little over a month on a single charge. A 30% larger usable surface area gives your fingers more room to work, which we think is another attractive change.

Amazon also discounted the traditional Silver Magic Trackpad 2, but nowhere near as much. Normally $129, Amazon has snipped $7 off the retail price. Both are available with one-day shipping for Prime members.

