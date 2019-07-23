Deals

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Ed Oswald
By
the space gray apple magic trackpad 2 is down to its lowest price ever on amazon

Spend all your money on that new iMac Pro, or just a fan of Apple’s Space Gray? Amazon’s knocked 30% off the Space Gray-colored Apple Magic Trackpad 2, bringing the trackpad down to its cheapest price yet.

Normally $150 (yes there’s a premium for the color), right now you can snag the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for just $105, a 30% savings. If you miss the versatility of a trackpad — especially if you own a newer MacBook or MacBook Pro — picking up Apple’s trackpad is a good idea.

You might ask how could a trackpad be improved since this is the second version of Apple’s Magic Trackpad. One word: Recharging. Unlike its predecessor, you just need a Lightning cord to charge your Magic Trackpad. This is a change that Apple’s also made in its latest incarnations of its Magic Mouse and Keyboard, too — and we love it.

While we smartened up quick and purchased rechargeable batteries (buying batteries regularly adds up), it was still a pain to make sure that we always had a set of charged ones on hand. Often when the batteries would need to be swapped, we’d forget to put them in the charger. Here, you just need to plug it in and you’re done.

While using the trackpad, you can see current battery levels in the Bluetooth menu of your Mac — as well as customize how the Magic Trackpad behaves.

All gestures supported on the new MacBook and MacBook Pro trackpads are supported here, and the Magic Trackpad also brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time. Four force sensors underneath the trackpad can detect differences in the amount of pressure you apply, which allows you to navigate in new and exciting ways.

Haptic feedback provides mouse click like confirmation, something we missed when testing out the original Magic Trackpad. The device pairs automatically with Mac desktops, and should last a little over a month on a single charge. A 30% larger usable surface area gives your fingers more room to work, which we think is another attractive change.

Amazon also discounted the traditional Silver Magic Trackpad 2, but nowhere near as much. Normally $129, Amazon has snipped $7 off the retail price. Both are available with one-day shipping for Prime members.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2019 iPhone: Here's everything we know
panasonic lumix g7 adds new 4k modes for never missing that shot 11
Deals

Capture summer memories with the Panasonic Lumix G7, now only $498

From capturing still shots and night-time photos to recording fast-paced action, you can never go wrong with the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera. Order yours today on Amazon for only $498.
Posted By Erica Katherina
dash rapid cold brew system coffee 4
Deals

Prefer iced over hot coffee? Amazon cuts 62% off of this Dash cold brew system

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping the grounds in water overnight, for a smoother taste. With the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, you can make a whole pot in five minutes, now only $49 from Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ipad pro 10 5 inch rose gold at walmart
Deals

Walmart chops $175 off the 2017 10.5-inch, 64GB iPad Pro

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves prior generation products. However, we've spotted a sale on 2017 iPad Pro tablet at Walmart, with some colors as much as $175 off retail.
Posted By Ed Oswald
canon pixma wireless printers walmart price cut printer lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts up to 53% off price of these Canon all-in-one wireless printers

Perfect for your kids' school printing needs, Walmart has hacked the price of Canon PIXMA Wireless Printers by up to 53%. This is your best chance to get one and secure your child an essential tool for their studies.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0
Deals

The Momentum 2.0 headphones get a 52% price cut on Amazon

Amazon shaved off $260 off the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 headphones’ original price of $500, bringing the cost down to $240. Since there are only a few units left, you should act quickly.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
la gourmet six quart digital air fryer walmart deal 6 and convection oven white
Deals

Walmart cooks up a sweet air fryer deal, grab one now for only $39

Let someone going away for college know you care about their well-being by giving them an air fryer. The La Gourmet Six-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is on sale on Walmart. Get one today in white or charcoal for $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ecovacs deebot 711 robot vacuum amazon deal
Deals

Let the Deebot 711 robo vacuum do the dirty work with this 39%-off Amazon deal

After a hard day’s work, you just want to go home and rest. But sometimes, instead of going straight to the couch you find yourself facing a whole lot of mess. You need to get yourself a robot vacuum, like the Ecovacs Deebot 711. It's…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
lg 55 inch 4k tv deal uk6090 walmart sale
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Sometimes less is more. Just look at this 55-inch LG 4K TV. It's not the largest out there, nor is it the most expensive, but at the reduced price of $350, it's one of the best options for those in the market for a budget 4K TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Amazon brews up 26% in savings on the DeLonghi coffee maker

There is lots to love about a hearty morning cup and with Amazon brewing up a sweet 26% price cut on the DeLonghi Pump Espresso and Drip Coffee Machine. That's $70 shaved off from its usual price of $270.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
breville bgv820xl amazon deal
Deals

Upgrade your kitchen with the Breville Smart Grill during Amazon’s 20% sale

Don't let anything come in between you and your craving for grilled food — not the weather, and maybe not even the price. Amazon's deal on the Breville Smart Grill brings its list price of $300 down to just $240. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
petcube bites pet camera amazon deal
Deals

Love your dogs from afar with the Petcube Bites camera, now 60% off on Amazon

It’s tough to go to work and leave your dogs behind. They could get lonesome or worse, start messing around and chew on furniture. The solution is a pet camera, like the Petcube Bites pet camera. It allows you to spy on your dogs, talk to…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
asus zenbook vivobook computex 2017 pro ux550
Deals

The ZenBook Pro 15 laptop is now $370 off at B&H for back-to-school season

Summer may feel like it’s in full swing, but back-to-school season is almost here. Now at B&H ahead of back to school season, you can score an Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX550 GE laptop for just $1,129 through August 31.
Posted By William Hank
popular instant pot lowest price amazon duo
Deals

Dust off all your recipes: Walmart drops price on the Instant Pot Ultra by $71

With different cooking functions and customizable program settings, the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart Multi-Use Programmable Cooker is an ideal pick for fast and flexible cooking. Order yours today for only $88 instead of the usual $159.
Posted By Erica Katherina
nest 3 pack security camera system amazon deal indoor
Deals

Amazon knocks $130 off of 3-pack Nest security camera system to monitor your home

With 24/7 livestreaming, two-way audio, and activity alerts, the Nest 3-Pack Indoor Security Camera System lets you keep tabs on what’s happening in your home even when you’re miles away. Order yours today for only $347.
Posted By Erica Katherina