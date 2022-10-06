 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Theragun PRO and Therabody Mini massagers are on sale today

Nina Derwin
By

For the athletes and fitness enthusiasts among us, it’s hard to imagine more exciting deals than the ones Best Buy is offering right now on their bestselling fitness gadgets from Therabody. Today you can bring home the mini and PRO models for incredible prices, so if you’ve kept an eye on all of the latest fitness deals in the hopes of scoring a great deal on one of these awesome massagers, there is no time like the present

Therabody Theragun Mini 1.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device — $180, was $200

Woman using Therabody Mini

Built for maximum portability, the Theragun mini is the smallest model Therabody offers; weighing in at less than 1.5 pounds, the Theragun mini fits right in the palm of your hand. Don’t let its compact size fool you, though. The Theragun mini features a proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce Technology that delivers incredibly powerful, yet quiet massages every single time. It has three speed options, so you can customize the best treatment for you while you’re on the go. The ergonomic grip makes the Theragun mini incredibly comfortable to use in addition to being incredibly effective at giving relief to your muscles. Its internal lithium-ion battery lasts up to 150 minutes on a single charge, so you may not even need to bring your charger with you for short trips. Thanks to its one-year warranty, you can travel with peace of mind.

Buy Now

Therabody Theragun PRO (4th Gen) — $500, was $600

Theragun Pro

If you’re taking your training up a notch, you’ll need to go PRO with your Theragun massager. The Theragun PRO is one of the most sought-after massagers and is an industry leader. Just like its smaller cousin, the Theragun PRO features Therabody’s proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce Technology and delivers a wildly powerful massage while being incredibly quiet. Through the Therabody app, you can connect seamlessly to your massager via Bluetooth to get customized wellness routines based on your activity data. The Theragun PRO has 16mm amplitude, which reaches 60% deeper into your muscles than other massagers, stimulating circulation, generating heat, and releasing tension. It comes with three built-in app-guided preset routines, making it easier than ever to get the relief you need. Better still, it charges wirelessly and comes with two batteries, each of which lasts up to 150 minutes. With its two-year warranty, the Theragun PRO is guaranteed to be your new home gym and recovery bestie.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, a Surface Pro alternative, is on sale today
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
Best Prime Day Deals: What to expect on October 11 and 12
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals you can shop today
amazon prime early access sale 2
Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals: Prime Early Access Amazon Echo deals are here
Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals graphic.
Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know
A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.
Microsoft Word Free Trial: Get a month of service for free
A person using MS Word.
Mint Mobile Free Trial: Get a week of free cellular service
Mint mobile banner image.
ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?
The ESPN+ logo on a black background.
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV home screen.
Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free
amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1
NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
CyberGhost Free Trial: Protect your browsing for free
The CyberGhost logo against a yellow background.
ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee
The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.