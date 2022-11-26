There’s still time to get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $1

Even though the majority of Kindle Black Friday deals are over, there are still a few going around, including supplementary deals like this one on Amazon’s Kindle Unlimted subscription. In fact, you can grab a three-month for the tiny price of $1, compared to the usual $10 it goes for, saving you a total of $29 over three months. Unfortunately, we’ve already seen a lot of similar deals on subscriptions and services end, so you should act quickly if you’re interested, and don’t wait for any potential Cyber Monday deals. Truthfully, we don’t know if we’ll see anything as good, or at all for Kindle Unlimited, so it’s worth picking it up now.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited is a book-borrowing service that was launched in 2014. Members have access to millions of titles, including e-books, comic books, audiobooks, and magazines. You can “borrow” up to 10 books at a time, which you can download directly to your device. There are no due dates, but you’ll have to return a book before you can borrow another once you’ve reached the limit. You can also listen to audiobooks, but you’ll need to have the Audible app to listen to them. The books offered under Kindle Unlimited span every imaginable genre, but the service is focused on promoting self-published, indie authors that will help you step out of your usual reading circles.

Kindle Unlimited is optimized to work with Amazon’s Kindle devices, which come in different models and prices. However, you actually don’t need one to access the service. The Kindle reading app may be downloaded on smartphones and tablets running on iOS or Android, and on computers powered by Windows or Mac. The Kindle Oasis is highly recommended as the top option in our best e-book readers though, so you might want to check that out.

Shoppers who are thinking about getting a Kindle from any remaining Black Friday deals, as well as current owners of the e-book reader, shouldn’t ignore the heavily discounted price for Kindle Unlimited. You’ll only have to pay $1 for a three-month subscription instead of $10 per month, for total savings of $29. Given that Black Friday is over and this deal will likely end soon, we suggest that you sign up for Kindle Unlimited right now if you like what it has to offer.

