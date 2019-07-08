Share

Since acquiring the brand from IBM a decade or so ago, Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad line going strong. This iconic series of business-focused Windows PCs still features the traditional laptops we know and love, but today’s premium ThinkPads feature more cutting-edge designs like super-thin ultrabooks and 2-in-1 touchscreen convertibles, with the X1 series representing the cream of the ThinkPad crop. The newest ThinkPad X1 Carbon – an update of one of our all-time favorites – just went on sale, too, for the first time ever.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the flagship of the ThinkPad fleet and is currently in its 7th generation. The 7th-gen model was just rolled out this year, actually, so it’s not a big surprise that this is the first time we’ve seen it go on sale. We haven’t even had the chance to review the new 2019 refresh, but Lenovo has streamlined the design even further to deliver the thinnest, lightest ThinkPad yet (it weighs in at 2.5 pounds and is just over half an inch thick with the lid down). Even the bezels around the 14-inch display have been slimmed down, reducing the laptop’s already-small footprint even further.

One of the things we love the most about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon was its soft-touch carbon materials (hence the moniker) which look and feel great. The quality also shines though in the Carbon’s excellent construction – something ThinkPad lovers have all come to expect from a laptop bearing the name – and solid hardware, with the standard 2019 Thinkpad X1 Carbon packing an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The entry-level configuration of the 2019 ThinkPad X1 Carbon rings in at $1,499, but as part of its “Black Friday in July” sales event (no doubt an attempt to compete with Prime Day), Lenovo is letting shoppers take $150 off with the checkout code THINKBFNJ. This knocks the price down to $1,349 – a solid deal on the latest, greatest ThinkPad flagship, but if you want to save more and don’t mind buying the 6th-gen model, then the 2018 X1 Carbon is also on sale starting at $1,139 for an even better $380 discount.

