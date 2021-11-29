This 32-inch curved monitor is only $200 for Cyber Monday

There may be over 200 deals worth shopping in the best Cyber Monday deals, but if you’re looking for a new monitor, Dell’s Cyber Monday drop takes the cake! The Dell 32-inch curved LED monitor just lost $230 off its price, bringing the final down to $200 with free shipping. Of course, this is a limited-time deal, which means it will be gone before you know it! If you want to shop that deal, you can do so below, or keep reading to learn more about the Dell 32-inch curved monitor included in this offer.

There aren’t too many curved monitors included in the Cyber Monday monitor deals, like Dell’s 32-inch FHD. Curved monitors tend to offer better viewing angles, and you can see a much clearer picture while at your desk — the monitor curves around your peripherals, delivering a more immersive experience. It’s also just easier on the eyes than trying to take in a flat monitor of the same size. This particular Dell 32-inch — the S3222HN — supports a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 (HD) at a 75Hz refresh rate. The response time is 4ms gray to gray in Extreme mode, while the contrast ratio is 3000:1 to achieve true blacks and excellent color quality.

AMD FreeSync is supported by this monitor, so if you have an AMD graphics card, the two devices will work to provide a more seamless and fluid motion rate. The flicker-free screen with Dell ComfortView means it won’t hurt your eyes, thanks to reduced blue light emissions that can be harmful to your vision during long periods. Connectivity options include two HDMI 1.4 ports, an audio line-out, and the necessary cables are included so you can use the monitor right out of the box.

The monitor can be tilted from -5 degrees to 11 degrees, so you can adjust it to match your seating position. What’s more, the relatively slim bezels leave plenty of room for the display, eliminating distractions and making for a better experience overall, especially while gaming or watching media.

Any other time, this 32-inch FHD curved monitor would cost you $430, but it’s on sale for Cyber Monday, down to $200 with free shipping. That’s a discount of $230, and one heck of a deal — one of the best, actually. Act soon, though, if you want one because this monitor is going to sell out fast.

