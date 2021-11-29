This 40-inch TV is down to just $180 for Cyber Monday 2021

It’s the best time of year to buy a new TV, with Cyber Monday TV deals ramping up. Right now you can buy a 40-inch HD TV from Insignia for only $180 at Best Buy. That’s $60 off the usual price of $240. Grab it quickly before it sells out like all the other TVs this week. The best Cyber Monday deals are here, but they won’t be for long.

A 40-inch TV is perfect for a bedroom, a garage, or the corner of a living room. If you want to watch TV in a room that’s already packed with stuff, or you simply don’t want your TV to dominate your room, 40 inches is a great size. This Insignia has an impressive display and a variety of features that make it a great value at its price point.

This Insignia TV runs at 1080p, so anything short of 4K will look amazing. The difference between 4K and 1080p is more negligible on smaller TVs. Hulu, Netflix, HBO and any other streaming service you can think of will look great on this display. The screen is backlit, so everything will be equally lit and you won’t get some sections looking darker than others. The display runs at 60Hz, so even video shot at 60 frames per second will look as smooth as it was intended.

You can hook up any kind of media player you’d like with a plethora of input options. It has three HDMI ports, so you can plug in a gaming console, a Blu-ray player, and a Roku all at once. You could also use one of the HDMI ports for a soundbar, since the Insignia TV supports HDMI ARC. You also get a USB port for viewing anything on a thumb drive, or better yet a on media player like the Fire TV Stick. The TV has some standard composite inputs, so it would work great for your old GameCube or VCR if you’re feeling nostalgic. You get an RF Antenna for a cable box, and a Digital Optical Audio output if you still need them. The TV will mount to a wall, but it also comes with a stand.

If you need to upgrade your garage, den, or office with a midsized TV, or you just don’t need a massive home theater system, make sure to take advantage of this great Cyber Monday TV deal. Right now, Best Buy is selling an Insignia 40-inch TV for only $180, a $60 discount from its original price of $240. Grab it before it sells out!

