This 70-inch TV is on sale for $550 at Best Buy — but hurry

Among the many TV deals going on right now, we’ve spotted a 70-inch 4K TV for just $550. Seriously! Easily one of the most appealing 70-inch TV deals at the moment, you can snap up the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $830, you save a massive $280 off the usual price making this a great time to obtain the huge screen at a bargain price. We can’t guarantee how long it’ll hang around for this price so hit the buy button sooner rather than later, once you’ve read all about why it’s worth your money.

The main thing you’re going to love about the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is its fantastic screen. With a gorgeous 70-inch 4K display with HDR, you get bright and accurate colors, a more lifelike viewing experience, plus the benefit of a huge screen to look at. It’s ideal for getting the most out of any movie you watch. That’s further helped by its Clear Motion Index 120 support which means that it can display fast-moving sports or action scenes with great clarity and smoothness. If you love action movies, this is going to be a particularly big help in getting the best visual experience every time.

As you’d expect from one of the best TV brands, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is smart, too. It has Google Assistant built into it so you can use your voice to search for movies and shows across thousands of different apps. You can even get great recommendations based on what you’ve previously watched. It’s possible to use your smart home devices through Google Assistant, too. Elsewhere, you get Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast across content from your Android or iOS device within moments. In all, it’s possible to stream over 700,000 movies and shows, along with live sports and news thanks to the beauty of the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV’s operating system.

Normally priced at $830, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is just $550 right now at Best Buy, saving you $280 on the usual price. An excellent way to enjoy the big-screen experience for less, you won’t want to miss out while this offer is on. Snap it up now before it runs out.

