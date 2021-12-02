This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.

While the Insignia 70-inch 4K TV won’t exactly compete with the absolute best 4K TVs out there, it’s still well worth your time if you’re on a budget. Besides offering fantastic 4K resolutions and HDR support, the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV packs a lot of other features. To make the screen look even better, it has an LED-backlit LCD screen so you get a better and wider range of colors and contrast. It offers DTS Studio Sound so you can enjoy realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback. That means you get a better sense of space and ambiance whatever you’re watching. Alongside that, there’s support for HDMI ARC if you prefer to hook up a soundbar or AV receiver.

Other features are extensive too. There’s Fire TV support so you get easy access to over 1 million streaming movies and TV shows depending on the streaming services you have access to. Support includes Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, Sling TV, Paramount+, and many more. You can control the action with your voice too thanks to Alexa voice control. Simply press and hold the voice button and you can get Alexa to easily find, launch, and control content for you, saving you the need to press multiple buttons.

The Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV also offers parental controls so you can simply and easily block content based on ratings, or even entire channels if you prefer. A simple PIN ensures you can unlock content once the kids are in bed. Want even more? The Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV also offers extensive options for connections. Unlike many other budget TVs, it has three HDMI ports which are more than enough for hooking up games consoles and other devices.

The Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV might not be the latest technology out there. It also might not offer a bezel-less design like some 4K TVs but it packs it in where it counts. For a TV that offers a huge screen and a still pretty great picture, it’s ideal if you can’t stretch to bigger name brands but you still want a huge screen for gaming or watching movies.

Normally priced at $750, the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is down to just $550 right now at Best Buy. There’s no guarantee when this offer will end so snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

