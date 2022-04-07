This Alienware gaming laptop deal will save you hundreds

Not all the devices listed under retailers’ laptop deals are powerful enough to run the latest games without issues, so gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptop deals. It’s highly recommended that you take a look at Dell laptop deals, which includes Alienware deals for the gaming-focused, Dell-owned brand. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is Dell’s $223 discount that lowers the price of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop to $1,127 from its original price of $1,350. The price goes even lower if you enter the coupon code SAVE15 at checkout for a total price cut of $392, bringing the gaming laptop’s price down to $958.

Like the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop won’t have trouble running today’s video games. It joins the AMD vs Intel debate by showcasing the capabilities of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, which is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 8GB of RAM for smooth and reliable performance. The output of these components are displayed on the laptop’s 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, so you can better appreciate the work of game developers.

The mechanical keyboard of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is incredibly responsive with anti-ghosting technology, which may give you the advantage to emerge victorious in online multiplayer matches. The gaming laptop also features the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which includes four copper heat pipes, a dual-fan design, and five unique profiles that you can switch among using the Alienware Command Center to maintain optimum performance.

Jump into the wonders of portable PC gaming with the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop, which is available from Dell at $223 off to bring its price down to $1,127 from its original price of $1,350. You can enjoy additional savings by entering the SAVE15 coupon code at checkout, which increases the discount to $392 and pulls the gaming laptop’s price down to $958. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but we expect it to gain the attention of a lot of shoppers because you don’t always get the chance to buy this or any laptop with specs this good for less than $1,000. If you don’t want to miss out, click that Buy Now button immediately.

