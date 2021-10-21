The holiday shopping season is here, and Black Friday deals are upon us. Walmart is offering a great deal on the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum today, marking it down $300, a savings of $100 off its regular $400 price. You can clean up with ease after your child or pet with the Dyson V8 Fluffy. This 25% discount will have these vacuums flying off the shelves, so click over to Walmart now to add it to your housekeeping inventory.

Dyson is one of the most popular and premium names in the vacuum industry, and the Dyson V8 Fluffy offers an efficient cleaning experience and a nice addition to your smart home. With the Dyson V8 Fluffy, you can vacuum for up to 40 minutes with fade-free suction without stopping to charge. You can reach every nook and cranny of the house with a hassle-free, cordless design. And you can holster the Dyson V8 Fluffy in its convenient docking station for recharging when you’re finished.

The Dyson V8 Fluffy a great value even when compared with the other cordless vacuum deals we’ve tracked down, and it offers one of the most premium designs available. Its sleek and modern look makes it easy on the eyes, and some amazing engineering by Dyson provides efficient functionality. The Dyson V8 Fluffy quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum, making it a must-have for cleaning cars, shelves, and hard-to-reach spaces.

The Dyson V8 Fluffy is a great piece of tech for your smart-home setup, and at $100 off, it’s an amazing Black Friday deal at Walmart. Marked down to $300 from its regular price of $400, this vacuum is made to accommodate just about anybody with a mess on their hands. Claim yours now with this amazing deal from Walmart.

There are a lot of cordless vacuum deals that we’ve tracked down for you, and if the Dyson V8 Fluffy isn’t right for you, we feel there’s plenty of Walmart Black Friday deals that might be, so head over to the retailer now to see else is on offer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations