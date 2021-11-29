Let’s get these festivities started with the best Cyber Monday deals! While there may be a lot going on — and there are some truly fantastic offers — some are worth calling out separately, like this Dell Cyber Monday deal on a brand-new laptop. Thanks to this limited-time deal, you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 laptop — a Windows 11 machine — for $200 with free shipping! That’s good for $189 off the normal price, and it’s one of the lowest all-time prices for this particular model. This deal is selling out quick, and when it’s gone, it’s gone for good, so don’t delay! Of course, you can see the deal or read more about the Inspiron 15 3000 laptop below.

To say this is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals is no joke! Even with the long list of Dell Cyber Monday deals, this is one you won’t want to miss, especially if you’re a student or looking for a new computer upgrade. The only thing comparable can be found in the Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deals, but again, there are no offers anywhere near this price. The Inspiron 14 3000 ships with Windows 11 Home in S-Mode already installed and serves as a great productivity or work laptop — schoolwork and studying too!

Under the hood is an Intel Celeron N4020 processor running at clock speeds up to 2.8GHz, paired up with 4GB of DDR4 RAM. Intel UHD 600 Graphics ensure you’re getting a smooth, responsive experience. You’ll also get 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, the latter for use with peripherals and accessories.

We’ve yet to mention the 15.6-inch HD non-touch display, running at a native resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, that has an anti-glare design — goodbye bright lights. Dell’s suite of software features is included as well. Dell Mobile Connect lets you sync your Android or iOS device to receive notifications, messages, and more right on your laptop. Moreover, ExpressCharge allows you to recharge the laptop’s battery quickly, reaching up to 80% in just 60 minutes. Just find an outlet for an hour, and you’re good for the rest of the day!

Normally $389, Dell is taking $189 off the full price for Cyber Monday. The Inspiron 14 3000 is yours for $200 with free shipping, but you’ll need to act quickly. This is a limited-time deal, which means once enough people have claimed it, it’s gone for good!

