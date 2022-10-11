Today's Best HD Projector Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
This HD projector is $75 in Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale

Lucas Coll
A home theater setup.

Choosing a home theater projector can seem like a tricky proposition, especially if you want to get one while it’s on sale. If you’re bummed you missed out on July’s Prime Day deals, there is no need to worry. Walmart is competing with Amazon’s recently announced Prime Early Access Sale by having its own Walmart Rollback Sale. This Onn HD projector Prime Day deal is a particularly juicy bargain, with a $64 discount knocking the price down to just $75. If that price doesn’t convince you, maybe we can. Read on to see why you should consider scoring this HD projector Prime Day deal before it’s gone.

Why you should buy the Onn 720p Home Theater Projector

Prime Day may officially be an Amazon thing, but plenty of other retailers are getting into the action, and there are some pretty great Walmart Prime Day deals on all sorts of electronics. That, of course, includes plenty of home theater equipment, but if you don’t want to shell out the cash for a TV, then this HD projector Prime Day deal is another option. The Onn 720p projector transforms practically any room into a theater. It can throw an image as large as 150 inches at a distance of up to 16.5 feet, making it suitable for parties, family movie nights, or just a cozy viewing session at the end of a long day.

The Onn HD projector offers multiple ways to view your content, too. It has two HDMI connections for hooking up media players or even gaming consoles. Two USB ports, a microSD card slot, and a VGA connection give you even more input options. A 3.5mm jack lets you hook up an audio device, such as headphones or a soundbar, as well. And considering that this device is much more portable than an actual TV, it’s the perfect HD projector Prime Early Access Sale for taking to a party or a friend’s house. The fact that it doesn’t take up too much space (the projector measures 9.5 by 7.3 by 3.7 inches) means you can easily move it from room to room or stow it away when it’s not in use. It even comes with a handy storage and carrying case just for that purpose.

This Onn 720p projector is one of the best Prime Day projector deals available right now and our top pick if you’re looking for something that you can score for less than a Benjamin. We don’t know how long this HD projector Prime Day deal will last, though — Prime Day offers have a tendency to sell out quickly — so don’t drag your feet.

