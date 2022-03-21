This HP gaming PC is so cheap today it could be a mistake

Graphics card prices are still unstable, which is why it might be the perfect opportunity for you to snag some pre-built gaming PC deals while they’re still around. Right now, you can pick up this HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU from the HP website for a massive discount. It’s down to just $550, which is $100 off the regular price of $650. This is one of the best gaming deals you can get if you’re looking for an entry-level machine. Keep reading to learn more about this great system.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is a budget gaming rig that might very well be one of the best cheap gaming PCs for someone who’s dipping their toes into the world of PC gaming. The base model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor, a four-core chip with a boost clock of up to 4.2 GHz. That’s a solid performer for the money, especially when coupled with the dual-channel 8GB of RAM at 3200 MHz. You also get a 256GB SSD, which isn’t a ton of storage, but you can easily expand it later on thanks to the two M.2 slots on the motherboard. You get Bluetooth 5 support with the integrated Realtek chip as a bonus.

This machine is a competent multitasking and productivity computer, but where it shines is gaming performance. You get an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card with 4GB of dedicated VRAM, which is plenty of power for running the biggest e-sports titles at a high frame rate. If you want to dip into modern 3D games, you’ll also be able to get playable frame rates with the settings turned down a notch. These specs are packaged in a gamer-focused design, with a sharp-looking black chassis and an acid-green chrome HP logo that’ll look right at home in your gamer den.

Are you thinking about getting this machine? There’s no time to waste! It’s part of HP’s ongoing sales event, and stock could be running low. You can get this HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on HP’s website right now for just $550, which is a $100 discount on the regular price of $650. Hit that Buy Now button before you miss out on this excellent gaming PC deal.

