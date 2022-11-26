The shopping holiday is now over, but some excellent Black Friday deals remain such as this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE that’s one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is still giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer though, and whether it will appear in the retailer’s Cyber Monday deals, so you need to take advantage of the bargain now while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE (2020)

The original iPhone SE was revolutionary for Apple, not so much because of the hardware and software inside of it, but because it was a budget phone for a company that tends to have a very premium price tag on its products. For what are bargain-bin prices, you get Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is the same that you find on the iPhone 11 Pro, so it’s got a lot of performance chops under the hood. Pair that with the 3GB of RAM, and you get a surprisingly smooth experience for an Apple device that gives you access to its ecosystem for less than $100. It’s not going to be able to run the latest games and might struggle with some apps here and there, but for the most part, it’s still an Apple phone.

As for the screen, it’s a 4.7-inch IPS with a resolution of 1334 x 750 and True Tone tech, which adjusts the colors based on the environment and brightness. You also get two excellent cameras on the front and back, which are mostly excellent because of the A13 Bionic’s Neural Engine image processing. As for storage, this deal comes with 64GB, which should be enough for most folks, especially if you stream most of your content. Finally, battery life will last you about a day, barely, significantly less if you’re a heavy user. However, that’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, given how close we constantly are to power banks and outlets. Plus, the SE supports fast 18-watt charging, so that’s excellent.

Overall, the iPhone SE is a little beast of a machine, especially given the sub $100 deal you can get from Walmart. That said, we’d encourage you to look at our breakdown between the Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone SE (2020), as well as some of the other great Black Friday phone deals that are still around for some alternatives. Most of the offers of the same caliber are already sold out, so time is of the essence if you want to get the iPhone SE for just $99.

