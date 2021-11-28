This is the only Cyber Monday TV deal I’m excited about

TVs are always some of the most popular purchases during the Cyber Monday weekend. Retailers are begging to offload their last bit of stock, and consumers are happy to take advantage of the low prices to upgrade their home theater systems. There are tons of options for super cheap TVs this year, but this Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday deal surpasses them all. It’s a top-of-the-line, luxury product with an unbeatable discount. From now until Cyber Monday, you can get a Samsung Frame TV for up to $1,000 off, depending on the size you’re looking for.

The Frame TV is a remarkable melding of art and consumer tech. When it’s on, it does everything you’d expect a top-notch television from Samsung to do. When it’s off, it becomes a beautiful display for your favorite works of art or photos. It’s a great addition to a home theater setup or a living room, and sitting at the top of my personal list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.

Best of all, Samsung is slashing the prices of every single size of the Frame TV. They’re all good discounts, too. Check out all your options:

There are three reasons I love this deal: The TV is gorgeous, the art display feature elevates it beyond your average home theater and the discount is substantial for every size of the Frame TV.

Let’s start with the TV itself. Samsung is known for making quality home theater products. The Frame TV is the perfect example. It runs at 3840 x 2160 resolution, so 4K videos will look crisp, clear, and lifelike. It displays the full color gamut and supports High Dynamic Range, so you get the full breadth and depth of every color, tint, and hue. Samsung’s QLED TVs are known for their brightness levels that surpass even high-end OLED TVs. It has a Quantum Processor 4K, so you’ll get a smooth picture without stutters and strange color shifts. In short, the picture is gorgeous.

The art display feature is what sets this TV apart. If you’ve ever thought your TV was an eyesore during the 80% of its life that it’s turned off, the Samsung Frame TV is for you. When you’re not watching anything, the Frame TV displays one of the thousands of art pieces you can choose from, including works by Van Gogh or Monet. The gorgeous picture and bezels that mimic a picture frame help integrate it seamlessly into the other artwork around your house.

The fact that Samsung is willing to slash so much off of every size of the Frame TV is admirable. The midsize 55-inch TV gets a $500 discount, for instance. That’s 33% off! The bigger you go, the bigger the discount. For all these reasons, this Frame TV deal from Samsung is my pick for the best Cyber Monday TV deal this week.

