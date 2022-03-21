This powerful Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $250

One of the highlights of the best Dell laptop deals going on is easily being able to buy a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250. Ordinarily priced at $419, it’s had a great price cut of $169 at Dell bringing it down to just $250 for a strictly limited time only. If you’ve been checking out the latest laptop deals for a cheap bargain, this is your time to strike. Be quick though because — as with all Dell deals — this price won’t hang around forever.

Often considered to be one of the best Dell laptops out there, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a reliable bet thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around. While the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t designed for high-end performance, it’s perfectly suited for working or studying on the move thanks to its well-designed nature. It uses an Intel Pentium Silver processor, while offering 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need for working well on the move with plenty of space for storing all your key files. It also has a 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare properties and narrow borders so you get great looks for less.

Where the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 shines is in terms of its design. It has an expansive keyboard which offers a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, along with a spacious touchpad so it’s say to work with. It also has a lift hinge so you can raise your device to an ergonomic angle, providing you with a more comfortable typing angle. Dell Comfort View Low Blue Light Software Solution helps your eyes feel more comfortable too, reducing harmful blue light emissions and optimizing eye comfort too. Intelligently designed in so many ways, right down to its tiny rubber feet and bumpers so it won’t skid or be damaged easily, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 packs a lot into its low price.

Normally priced at $419, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $250 right now at Dell. We can’t say how long it’ll stay at this price so if you’re keen to enjoy the delights of a Dell laptop for less, buy it now so you don’t miss out.

