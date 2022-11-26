This Samsung Frame TV Black Friday sale could end any minute

There are still a lot of great Black Friday deals that are available, such as these excellent offers for Samsung’s The Frame TV. The gorgeous TV will blend in amazingly well in any spot in your home, and there are several different sizes to pick from. You’ll still be able to enjoy discounts of up to $1,000 from the Best Buy Black Friday deals, but you need to hurry because offers of the same caliber are starting to end, and we’re not sure if Samsung’s The Frame TV will make an appearance in the upcoming Cyber Monday deals.

43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $800, was $1,000 —

50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $900, was $1,300 —

55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,000, was $1,500 —

65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,600, was $2,000 —

75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $2,000, was $3,000 —

85-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $3,300, was $4,300 —

Why you should buy the Samsung Frame TV

As mentioned above, there are a lot of different sizes, but the specs remain the same, so you’ll be getting an excellent 4K TV regardless of what size you go for. The image quality is one of the essential things in a TV, and we’re happy to say that it’s excellent on The Frame since it uses a QLED panel with quantum dot technology, essentially Samsung’s way of saying that it has billions of pixels that can recreate color exceedingly well. Quantum dots also bring about Quantum HDR for better contrasts and true blacks, which we’d hope for on such a premium TV. If you’re a gamer, you’ll also be happy to know that it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for those playing on the latest consoles.

One of the more remarkable features, though, is that the TV doubles as wall art, which is why its name is “The Frame.” Once you set it on the wall, you can cycle through dozens of images that look incredibly lifelike, and you can even pick through 1,400 different pieces with a subscription from Samsung’s Art Store if your pictures aren’t good enough. Not only that, but you can change the colors of the bezel to match your house and make it look like a real frame, although those need to be purchased separately. Finally, there’s an easel stand you can also buy separately to sell the feeling that this is a painting, especially since you can connect the TV through just one wire, making it look seamless.

There’s a lot more to say about The Frame TV as it is a unique product that elevates the space it sits in, and with discounts of up to $1,000 that are still available from Best Buy, it’s even cheaper to get your hands on. That said, be sure to check out some other Black Friday TV deals while you’re at it, but you have to hurry because they’re all selling out with the shopping holiday already over.

