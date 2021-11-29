Looking for a great Shark robot vacuum Cyber Monday deal? We’ve found one in the form of the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum at Walmart. Normally priced at $199, it’s down to just $159 for a limited time only. If you’re looking for a great way to make cleaning your home easier, this is the one for you. You won’t be disappointed by its performance and you’ll love how easy it is on your bank account, too. Buy it now while stocks last. It’s easily one of the highlights of the Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals going on right now, as well as one of the best Cyber Monday deals .

Today’s best Shark robot vacuum Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Tackles both carpets and hard floors

Powerful suction

App support

Extensive runtime

The best robot vacuums are well-priced, powerful, and incredibly convenient. The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum provides all that and more. At its heart, it’s powerful. Its tri-brush system combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a mulisurface brush roll. That way, it can handle debris on all surfaces without any risk of it missing anything extra nasty on your floor. Thanks to some powerful suction, it can cope with it all, easily switching between carpets and hard floors without missing a beat (or a speck of dirt).

That wouldn’t be much use if the Shark Ion was dumb and got stuck a lot, but it isn’t. It’s razor sharp at knowing how to negotiate your home. It can sense ledges and stairs, making sure to not fall down them. It also knows how to avoid furniture and walls, keeping it safe and eliminating risk of damage to any of your property. If it senses it might get stuck, the Shark Ion knows exactly how to get out of a bind, meaning you can leave it to work hard all by itself without worrying about babysitting it. That’s further helped by how easily you can control it. While the Shark Ion will work hard by itself, you can also use the SharkClean app to tell it when to start or stop cleaning. You can also set up schedules so that it gets to work while you’re at work rather than when you’re trying to relax. Either way, it’s quiet, so it won’t disrupt your downtime too much.

Other features include an extensive battery life. While many inexpensive robot vacuum cleaners only last about an hour, the Shark Ion can work for up to two hours before heading back to its dock to recharge. Most homes aren’t so big as to need a solid two hours of cleaning, but it’s nice to know it can keep busy for this long before it needs a rest. A low-profile build means it can always spend some time under your sofa cleaning up those hard-to-reach areas you can’t access.

Normally priced at $199, the Shark Ion robot vacuum is down to just $159 at Walmart right now, saving you $40 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a great bargain on a robot vacuum, this is the one for you. It’s sure to enrich your home and save you plenty of time too.

When does this Shark robot vacuum Cyber Monday deal end?

Usually, Cyber Monday deals wrap up at the end of Cyber Monday. However, with stock issues and shortages going on right now, deals are likely to end much earlier this time around. That means if you want this Shark robot vacuum, it’s a good idea to buy now to avoid disappointment. As a report from Adobe Analytics explains, out-of-stock alerts on major websites are up around 124% compared to before the pandemic — and that number is climbing — so stock is in very low supply. Don’t miss out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations