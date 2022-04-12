If you’re in the market for some new gaming hardware, the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel with magnetic pedals is one of the cooler pieces of gaming tech available, and it’s just $300 at Best Buy right now. That’s an impressive 25% discount, and a savings of $100 from its regular price of $400. It’s compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, making it one of the best PlayStation deals you’ll find out there.

Whether you’re pairing it with some of the best PC games or are looking to potentially pair it with some of the best upcoming PS5 games, the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel brings newfound excitement to your gaming experience. It’s designed for all gamers looking for performance and an immersive experience, and anyone looking to free themselves from their keyboard, mouse, or controller. But it’s also meant for gamers who want to take their racing to the next level, with a more dynamic and controllable racing game interface. The Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel works with all PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC games, not just racing games like Gran Turismo 7.

If you’re looking for a great gift, the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel makes a fun way to tackle the best PS4 games for kids, and if somebody older’s birthday is coming up, it creates an immersive gaming experience when paired with any of the best gaming headsets. But if you’re shopping for yourself, know the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel comes with a versatile wheel shape that’s well-suited to all racing game styles, and has up to 25 action buttons, including two dual-position encoders for ease of use. The included magnetic paddle shifters give you instant responsiveness and a super-clear gear shifting feel, and provides incredible 12-bit resolution precision. Dynamic force feedback with three preset modes is compatible with all games, and creates an even more immersive and lifelike gaming experience.

Regularly priced at $400, the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel with magnetic pedals is currently just $300 at Best Buy. That’s a $100 savings, and free shipping and in-store pickup are also available. Start your engines, and click over to Best Buy now to claim this great deal.

