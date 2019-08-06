Deals

Ticwatch E Smartwatch gets an awesome $48 price cut on Amazon

Smartwatches do not just tell the time. In fact, they have more uses than ever. If you are still searching for the best smartwatch, you’re in luck. Amazon has stripped $48 away from the normal $160 price of the Ticwatch E Smartwatch. Now you can get your very own for at a lovely discount. However, we’ve also found some solid Apple Watch and Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch deals that are worth a look.

Your fitness regimen will never be the same thanks to this intelligent watch. It tracks your steps and even knows if you are walking or running. It can measure your heart rate and monitor your strength training via the Google Fit platform or by using your other favorite fitness apps. The Ticwatch E can be your perfect workout companion with just a touch on the screen.

With Android Wear 2.0, this smartwatch has tons of watch faces to choose from. You can easily swap between multiple faces at any time with a swipe to the left or right. Display customizations are limitless as you can add many watch faces and change the layout or colors based on your personal preferences.

This smartwatch is designed for hands-free use so you can access your phone’s notifications simply by looking down at your wrist. You can set your watch to have an always-on display so you won’t need to tap on the screen or press the power button to check the time or read messages. With the vibration feature, you’ll know instantly if someone liked your tweet without opening the app.

The Ticwatch E can also be your personal voice assistant. Just hold the power button or say “OK Google,” followed by your command, and Google Assistant will try to find answers or get things done for you. Asking for directions or responding to messages is possible even when your hands are full.

The Ticwatch E Smartwatch is a total travel buddy, personal fitness coach, and convenient entertainment partner all in one package that sits on your wrist. Take advantage of this $48 discount from Amazon and get one today for only $112.

