Deals

Eat fried foods minus the guilt with Tidylife’s air fryer, now 22% off on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
tidylife air fryer

Love fried food but hate the feeling of guilt? You’re not alone. Fried foods are tasty, but you have got to be careful because eating too much will eventually take a toll on your body. That’s because they are typically coated in batter, which tends to lose water and absorb fat, thus you’re eating food that’s fattier and with lots of calories. A good way to lessen your fat intake is by cooking your food in an air fryer. Air fryers use little to no oil at all to cook those perfectly crispy snacks that everyone craves, minus the worries.

An easy-to-use air fryer is Tidylife 5.8-quart air fryer. It normally retails on Amazon for $110, but now you can get one for 22% off. Start frying the healthier way for just $86.

This air fryer is designed for simple operation with its two rotating knobs: Adjust the cooking time by rotating the Timer knob, and control the temperature using the temperature knob. Its 5.8-quart capacity allows you to cook meals that can feed at least six people. This air fry doesn’t just fry foods. It can also be used as a microwave, grill, sandwich maker, nonstick frying pan, and a popcorn maker.

The Tidylife air fryer is powered by a 1,700-watt motor that heats up the internal thermal coils fast and can achieve a temperature of up to 400-degrees Fahrenheit. It allows you to cook food much quicker. For example, it only takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook French fries taken directly from the freezer, and as little as 28 minutes to make a 2.8-pound chicken. Just add seasoning and spray a tiny bit of oil for food to taste better. By the way, it’s best to pre-heat the air fryer for two to three minutes before cooking anything. Pre-heating changes the texture of the food and makes it taste better.

The 5.8-liter non-stick and detachable basket is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze. If you’re going to wash it by hand, make sure to use non-abrasive sponges only as scouring pads might strip away the non-stick coating. There’s also a removable base basket that acts as a drip tray which catches excess oil for healthier meals. Lastly, the Tidylife air fryer comes with a recipe book that has more than 50 recipes inside.

Amazon users have been extremely happy with the Tidylife air fryer’s performance, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars. They said that it cooks food faster, healthier, and is easy to clean. One customer, however, said that it doesn’t cook chicken as thoroughly as he hoped for. Another commented on how big it is (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing) and the baskets were a little hard to remove.

If you wish to see more options check out this page for our best air fryers for 2019. Or if it’s a multicooker you want, check out our best multicookers for 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019
ninja instant multicooker amazon deal 6 quart
Deals

Cook fast and easy with the Ninja Instant multicooker, now only $70 on Amazon

Take the pressure off making juicy and flavorful meals for your family using the Ninja Instant 6-quart multicooker. Grab yours today on Amazon for a discounted price of $70, and save time and energy on your cooking.
Posted By Erica Katherina
instant pot lux60 amazon price cut
Deals

Score the bestselling Instant Pot Lux60 for only $49 on Amazon

If you’re trying out an Instant Pot for the first time and don’t want to spend a fortune on the high-end models, check out the Instant Pot Lux60. Amazon has a deal on the 6-quart version that lets you have it for only $49.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Smart Home

The best air fryers deliver fried food with a fraction of the calories

An air fryer, when used correctly, can mimic the effects of frying while using just a little bit of oil, giving you that same crispy, golden exterior and fluffy center. Here are the best models.
Posted By Erika Rawes
ninja air fryer af101 amazon deal
Deals

Make crispy and healthy meals with a Ninja air fryer, now only $100 on Amazon

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air gets $249 hacked off its price at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the space gray variant of the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. While it normally sells at $1,199, you can bring it home today for only $950 and save $249.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best subwoofers
Deals

The LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer sees a 56% cut on Walmart

Get yourself the LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer today to enjoy big 4.1-channel sound and equally big savings. This soundbar is now available for a steal at only $217 when you order from Walmart now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Experience 4K as Walmart drops huge deals on Samsung and Vizio smart TVs

Walmart gives awesome deals on Samsung and Vizio 4K Smart TVs. You can get a 25% discount on the 55-Inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K Smart TV and 31% less on the 65-Inch Vizio D65x-G4 4K Smart LED TV.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
irobot roomba 890 amazon deal
Deals

Dealing with pet hair? Get the iRobot Roomba 890 for only $400 on Amazon

From hairy dust bunnies under the chairs to matted tufts of fur on the carpet, you can count on the iRobot Roomba 890 to help clean up after your furry family members. You can score it today on Amazon for only $400.
Posted By Erica Katherina
bang olufsen beoplay a1 bluetooth speaker amazon deal portable
Deals

Listen to music in style with Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker

Bang & Olufsen is best known for its high-end audio equipment and has recently been killing it with affordable consumer audio products, like the Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker. Get one for $190.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
macbook pro 13 2019 amazon
Deals

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you're just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
LG G8 ThinQ
Deals

Here’s your chance to get the LG G8 ThinQ for $210 less on Amazon

See how the LG G8 ThinQ stands up against Samsung's Galaxy S10 and grab the chance to get it for $210 less on Amazon. Usually costing you $850, you can have the new and unlocked smartphone for just $640.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
how does wireless charging work mophie iphone 8 lifestyle press
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 42% off Mophie wireless chargers for Qi-enabled smartphones

Qi technology in smartphones has made fumbling with cords and outlets a thing of the past. Maximize your phone's convenience with a Mophie wireless charger. Get up to 42 percent off if you order from Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins