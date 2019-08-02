Share

Love fried food but hate the feeling of guilt? You’re not alone. Fried foods are tasty, but you have got to be careful because eating too much will eventually take a toll on your body. That’s because they are typically coated in batter, which tends to lose water and absorb fat, thus you’re eating food that’s fattier and with lots of calories. A good way to lessen your fat intake is by cooking your food in an air fryer. Air fryers use little to no oil at all to cook those perfectly crispy snacks that everyone craves, minus the worries.

An easy-to-use air fryer is Tidylife 5.8-quart air fryer. It normally retails on Amazon for $110, but now you can get one for 22% off. Start frying the healthier way for just $86.

This air fryer is designed for simple operation with its two rotating knobs: Adjust the cooking time by rotating the Timer knob, and control the temperature using the temperature knob. Its 5.8-quart capacity allows you to cook meals that can feed at least six people. This air fry doesn’t just fry foods. It can also be used as a microwave, grill, sandwich maker, nonstick frying pan, and a popcorn maker.

The Tidylife air fryer is powered by a 1,700-watt motor that heats up the internal thermal coils fast and can achieve a temperature of up to 400-degrees Fahrenheit. It allows you to cook food much quicker. For example, it only takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook French fries taken directly from the freezer, and as little as 28 minutes to make a 2.8-pound chicken. Just add seasoning and spray a tiny bit of oil for food to taste better. By the way, it’s best to pre-heat the air fryer for two to three minutes before cooking anything. Pre-heating changes the texture of the food and makes it taste better.

The 5.8-liter non-stick and detachable basket is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze. If you’re going to wash it by hand, make sure to use non-abrasive sponges only as scouring pads might strip away the non-stick coating. There’s also a removable base basket that acts as a drip tray which catches excess oil for healthier meals. Lastly, the Tidylife air fryer comes with a recipe book that has more than 50 recipes inside.

Amazon users have been extremely happy with the Tidylife air fryer’s performance, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars. They said that it cooks food faster, healthier, and is easy to clean. One customer, however, said that it doesn’t cook chicken as thoroughly as he hoped for. Another commented on how big it is (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing) and the baskets were a little hard to remove.

