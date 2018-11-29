Share

This post was done in partnership with Tile.

From computers to smartphones, our electronic gadgets are only getting smaller and lighter, and as great as that is, it also means they’re easier to lose track of. If you’ve ever dealt with the nightmare of losing your phone or keys (or if it’s something you never even want to think about), then consider investing in a pack of Bluetooth item trackers. These handy little tech devices are useful for keeping wireless tabs on your phone, keys, wallet, bag, and anything else you can attach them to.

Tile makes some of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market (which rank among our own favorites), and the Tile Mate is the slimmed-down version of the original. The keychain-sized Tile Mate is also on sale right now through the whole holiday season, letting you save as much as 65 percent off of a four-pack of these great item trackers. Read on to find out more.

How the Tile Mate item trackers work is surprisingly simple: All you have to do is install the companion mobile app and then sync the trackers to your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth. The app interface then gives you a heads-up display of where the Tile Mate trackers are right now if they are within connection range or where they were last seen if they are out of range. If your item is in range but out of sight, you can use the app to make the Tile Mate ring loudly and ping it on your map.

If your item is really lost – that is, it’s far outside of the tracker’s 100-foot Bluetooth range – then you can enlist the help of the Tile community, the world’s largest lost-and-found network with millions of users. If your lost item is in a public place, for example, and someone with the Tile app enters within Bluetooth range, their app will automatically detect your item, update its location via the Tile network, and notify you immediately.

Starting on Black Friday, you can score a single Tile Mate Bluetooth item tracker for $15 (40 percent off), or a four-pack of Mate trackers for just $35, which is by far the best deal at 65 percent off. Unlike most other Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales which are gone come Tuesday, this Tile Mate deal is running through the entire holiday season, so you’ve got plenty of time to grab the perfect stocking stuffer for yourself or for a forgetful loved one who could use a little help finding their things.

