Between work, relationships, and daily responsibilities, life can get pretty hectic. Amid the chaos, it can be all too easy to start losing track of things — like your keys. Like many of us, you may have found yourself frantically flipping couch cushions from time to time, desperately searching for your lost car keys. But were you aware of the technological solution to this problem? With the Tile Mate key finder, you can actually call your keys or locate them on a map using your smartphone. And now you can even pick one up for a discounted price during the Tile Mate Valentine’s Day sale.

If you’re someone who has never lost your keys, phone, or wallet, then kudos to you for being hyper-aware of all your things. However, if you’re someone who has lost one or all of those things, then you should seriously consider the benefits of such a device. The Tile Mate is lightweight, slim, and can be easily placed on a key ring or in a wallet. You can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth connection and use the Tile app to ring your keys or wallet whenever you need a little extra assistance finding them. Alternatively, if you lose your phone, just press the Tile twice to make your phone ring — even if it’s on silent. You can even log into a website to find your missing belongings if you’ve managed to lose all of them at once.

These key finders are a great product to buy for yourself, but they also make for a great gift for your loved ones. With the Tile Mate Valentine’s Day sale going on right now, you can even save up to $90 on a pack of trackers — or a tracker pack if you will. Below are all of the discounts available during this sale:

This key finder isn’t compatible with all mobile devices, but so long as you aren’t using a really old smartphone, you should be fine. It can sync with any iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy that runs on iOS 11, Android 6.0, or a newer operating system. With a range of 150 feet, you just need to make sure you don’t stray too far from your items when using the ring locater. It also comes with a guaranteed 1 year of battery life, so you’ll only need to replace the coin-cell battery once every 365 days.

