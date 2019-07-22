Deals

Amazon back-to-school discount cuts up to 22% off of Tile Pro, Mate, and Slim

Drake Hawkins
By
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day tile pro with replaceable battery 2 pack 1 x black white

Going off to college means being a responsible young adult. Keep track of your small valuables with a Tile like the Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery. You can get four of these Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers on Amazon at a discounted price of $78 before school starts.

Get two black and two white Tile Pro trackers at $22 less than its usual $100 when you order from Amazon today. If you’re looking for the slim Tiles, Amazon also has the Tile Mate with replaceable battery and Tile Slim. You can grab the 4-pack (2 Mate and 2 Slim) for a discounted price of $55. Order now while this price cut is still live.

2 Tile Mate, 2 Tile Slim:

2 Tile Pro Black, 2 Tile Pro White:

Every day, you carry around items that are crucial for your school work and normal daily living. These include costly gadgets such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. You also have your wallets and keys. Pair any essential with a Tile Pro item tracker so you can easily find it if it gets lost or misplaced.

Tile Pro connects to any iOS or Android device through Bluetooth. If you need to find a tagged item, you can use the Tile app to make the tracker play a loud tune. If kept running on the background, the Tile app can also tell you where you last had the missing item. There is even a community find feature where you get updates from people using the app within your lost item.

But what if it is your smartphone that got lost? Just press the Tile button to make it ring. This nifty method still works even if your phone is on silent.

The smart home revolution makes it even easier to find items using the Tile Pro. Just ask Alexa or Google to “tell” the Tile app to find your stuff. Voice commands are enabled if you have a voice control device connected to the smartphone with the Tile app installed.

For your further peace of mind, Tile Pro is designed to be water-resistant. It is also built to withstand the most rigorous testing. And if the battery of a Tile gets low, you can always change it. Look no further if you are in the market for bang-for-the-buck Bluetooth item trackers.

Looking to save on other premium electronics? Visit our curated deals page for the latest tech deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

