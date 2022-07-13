Today's Best Audible Prime Day Deal

It’s the final day of Prime Day, which means you only have until midnight tonight to take advantage of all the great Prime Day deals on all things electronic from Amazon. This year, Amazon is offering three months of free access to Audible Premium for Prime Members during a limited-time Prime Day offer. The three-month Premium Plus free trial comes with one bestseller or new release of your choice each month and unlimited included audiobooks, Amazon Originals, and podcasts that are updated each week. Amazon even sends you an email reminder before your trial ends. You’ll have to act fast if you want to bag this amazing deal, as it ends at midnight tonight!

Why you should try Audible Premium

What is Audible you ask? Audible is one of the best audiobook apps available and Premium Plus members receive credit(s) for titles found in the premium section (one credit buys you one title.) You also get 30% off all additional premium selection purchases and access to exclusive sales with your Premium Plus membership. Though Amazon offers two different Audible plans, this special Prime Day offer is the equivalent to the $15 per month plan, which is what your account will be charged after your three-month trial ends. If you want to purchase more credits, you can easily do so from the Audible app or website.

The perks of Audible are extensive, and the app is super user-friendly. Simply hit “play” to stream your titles instantly from the app. If you’re traveling or in an area without reliable Wi-Fi, you can also download your saved titles to listen to offline. You can also follow the best podcasts, so you never miss a new episode. With thousands of original stories, audiobooks, meditation programs, sleep tracks, and more, there is something for everyone on Audible.

Now is the perfect time to give it a shot if you’ve never tried audiobooks. The best audiobooks have narrators that can make a story come to life and turn it into a beautiful depiction in your head. Audiobooks are great for busy people because most of us can’t find the time to sit down with a book and focus on reading. Audiobooks allow you to listen while you accomplish many of the tasks you have to do anyway, like driving, washing dishes, vacuuming, and others. Audiobooks are a great sleep aid; if you have trouble falling audiobooks can help with that and, on the other hand, can be fun for the entire family on a road trip. The possibilities are endless with audiobooks, and this deal from Audible lets you explore risk-free for three whole months.

