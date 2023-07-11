This content was produced in partnership with Tineco.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that many Prime Day deals this year are focused on function and convenience, or more specifically, the items we’re finding on sale most are the kind that you need to make your life better. Some examples include cleaning supplies, groceries, tools, and smart home devices — like Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions. The goal is to provide you with the ultimate cleaning products so you can spend less time cleaning and more time doing fun activities — like binge-watching your favorite shows.

Now’s the perfect time to dive in and save on Tineco cleaning devices, because they’re seeing some incredible discounts in the spirit of Amazon’s Prime Day event. We’ve rounded up the best selection of discounts below.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze — $240, was $370

You could say that the FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze is, well, a breeze to use. It detects, vacuums, and washes all in one simple, convenient step. That is to say, it can vacuum and wash hard floors at the same time with a single pass. Thanks to Tineco’s iLoop™ smart sensor technology, the S3 Breeze can detect wet and dry messes and automatically adjust the suction and water flow accordingly. Plus, the S3 Breeze is lightweight and self-propelled, so it’s super easy to maneuver with it, even up and down stairs, around corners, and in nooks.

Guided cleaning, thanks to the LED screen, with real-time prompts and voice guidance, keeps you on your toes and helps you clean better. It also integrates with the Tineco mobile app for more detailed support. Self-cleaning is a game changer. Simply Press the self-clean button and the S3 Breeze will automatically flush out dirt, hair, and debris leaving your brush head squeaky clean. You never have to worry about your device getting soiled whether you’re cleaning dry or wet messes.

Buy Now

Tineco PURE ONE S15 Pet — $349, was $500

Pet owners are going to love this one. This powerful stick vacuum employs an anti-tangle power brush and smart sensors to vastly simplify cleaning, especially when you’re dealing with pet fur and dander. The proprietary brush head ensures that no hair gets tangled during use, nor does it build up inside the vacuum, thanks to V-shaped bristles and a dual-comb design. Married with the PureCyclone powerful suction, which separates air and dust to avoid pre-filter clogging, which means this vacuum provides one of the most comprehensive cleaning solutions, bar none. The Tineco iLOOP smart sensor also automatically adjusts suction power according to the type of mess and area you’re cleaning. If it detects more dirt and debris, the suction is increased. It can also do the opposite and reduce the suction in areas that don’t need as much, prolonging the runtime of the unit.

The FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze comes equipped with an all-in-one LED display and the iLoop indicator will turn from red to blue when an area has been effectively cleaned. You know precisely when it’s cleaning and when it’s done. Plus, the lay-flat design with LED headlight helps you get under areas that aren’t lit well, like under furniture and inside closets or tight spaces. You’ll also be happy to know the Prime deal drops this to an all-time low.

Buy Now

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Pro 2 — $399, was $600

What Tineco’s FLOOR ONE S5 Pro 2 can offer is less time spent cleaning, less fussing and less maintenance overall. It optimizes the cleaning experience by simultaneously vacuuming and mopping your floors. The iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean. The auto self-cleaning ensures the roller is clean, flushed, and mess-free, even during use.

The animated 2.1-inch LCD offers real-time cleaning stats and guidance, with an iLoop ring that changes colors from red to blue when the floor is clean. You can also see battery level, suction power, maintenance alerts, and much more on the screen. An enlarged water tank reduces the number of times you have to interrupt your work, with a dual-tank system that keeps clean and dirty water separate. Finally, the exclusive brush roller glides closely against baseboards and hard-to-reach corners to keep your floors truly clean, even the areas you wouldn’t normally be able to get to.

Buy Now

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro — $639, was $800

Tineco’s FLOOR ONE S7 Pro Floor Washer is the ultimate cleaning tool, combining the process of vacuuming and mopping into one smart, simple step.

a wet and dry vacuum that can handle even tough or stubborn messes. You’ll get effortless deep cleaning thanks to advanced engineering, which means less work for you overall. Starting with the SmoothPower self-propulsion system, which helps the vacuum glide easier, and expanding to the novel dual-edge cleaning roller and floating scraper tech, this unit does it all. Unique technology delivers constant brush cleaning by adapting to the roller thickness and continuously squeezing it during operation. What this does is remove the dank, dirty water to keep the roller clean for longer, giving you much cleaner floors too.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Pro has a 40-minute runtime, plenty of time to clean any home, and utilizes the iLOOP technology to adjust suction power. Not to mention, the high-capacity water tanks mean less refilling and less emptying during use, so you can clean your house without having to rush back and forth to the sink. A vivid 3.6-inch LCD screen displays real-time updates and status info, like battery level, suction power, and beyond.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations