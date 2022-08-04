Whether you’re looking for a new 70-inch TV, a cheap Chromebook, or a truly delightful Dell laptop, there are some awesome deals around right now. To help you narrow things down, we’ve taken a look at some of our favorite deals of the day. Read on while we take you through the tech that can enrich your life, from Apple Watches to a new iPad or laptop.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $98, was $199

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals out there, if you simply want a budget Chromebook that covers the basics, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is a good choice. While its hardware doesn’t exactly compete with the best Chromebooks, it’s perfectly suitable for working on the move or delegating to your kids if they’re looking for their first laptop. It offers an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff, even for a Chromebook, but we love that the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is robust. It can survive a fall off a desk thanks to being 122cm drop tested, plus it can handle any spills on the keyboard, and even someone trying to remove the keys. Perfect for anyone new to owning their own laptop or Chromebook.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $300, was $329

The standard Apple iPad 10.2 often features amongst the iPad deals out there because it’s a great tablet for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune on a more expensive iPad. The best iPad for anyone on a budget, it has a truly delightful looking 10.2-inch Retina display that offers True Tone support so its colors look great. Its processor is a little older than other iPads, sporting an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine but it can still handle mostly anything you throw at it thanks to iPadOS being well designed for the purpose. It’s ideally suited for video calls too thanks to its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support so it always keeps you the focus of a call even if you’re moving around a lot. Up to 10 hours of battery life plus support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard makes it pretty versatile too for when you need to get work done.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $349, was $399

If you’ve been checking out Apple Watch deals, you probably already know that the Apple Watch Series 7 is the device for you. One of the best smartwatches around, it’s Apple’s most advanced wearable yet. It’s able to measure your blood oxygen levels, as well as take an ECG whenever you need it to. An Always-On Retina display means it’s easier to glance at than before, while the screen is designed to be more crack and dust resistant than before. At all times, it keeps an eye on your movements, calorie burn, as well as any workouts you might be participating in. Besides extensive health and workout tracking, it’s great for taking calls, sending texts, or listening to music through. Comfortable to wear all day long while looking great, you can’t go wrong with an Apple Watch Series 7 on your wrist.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $323, was $430

One of the best Dell laptops for someone on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has all the basics covered. For instance, it has an attractive 15.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 ensuring you can see plenty of what’s going on while you work. It offers narrow borders as well as an LED-backlit screen so it’s pretty good for the price. Thanks to Dell’s ComfortView Low Blue Light Software, it also does a great job of cutting back on any eye strain too. Incorporating an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage gives you all you need to work productively, but it’s the expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad and larger keycaps than previous models that you’ll love the most.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $470, was $650

One of the best TV deals for anyone aiming to go big, the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV might not be one of the best TVs money can buy but it offers a huge screen experience without breaking the bank. Besides the 4K screen, you also get High Dynamic Range to boost the color quality of the TV. Features wise, the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV has Fire TV built-in so there’s extensive support for every streaming app imaginable. Even better, you can use the included Alexa voice remote to search for shows without needing to type in commands. Other convenient features include Apple AirPlay so you can stream content across from your iPhone or iPad, along with HDMI ARC for hooking up soundbars.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $1,029, was $1,600

The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops you can buy right now. As you would expect from one of the best laptop brands, it’s so much more than just good hardware — it’s well-designed. Besides its Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, it has a truly gorgeous 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display that offers 400 nits of brightness so you can use it outdoors without a problem. Due to how it’s designed, it fits into an 11-inch form factor so it’s lighter to carry around than the average 13-inch laptop. Made from a block of aluminum that’s been cut into two pieces, it’s more durable than other laptops too so it looks great while doing everything you could possibly need.

