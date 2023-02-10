Today’s best tech deals: iPad Mini, Dell gaming laptop and more

If you’re looking for the best tech deals that are currently available online, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the top offers across different product categories such as tablets and gaming laptops, but you need to act fast if one of them catches your eye. That’s because these discounted prices may return to normal at any moment, so finalize your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Ring Video Doorbell — $70, was $100

You’ll want to invest in Ring doorbell deals to provide extra protection for your family, such as this discounted price for the Ring Video Doorbell. It’s very easy to install as you can skip the wiring, since it runs on a built-in rechargeable battery. Once it’s operational, you can use the Ring app on your smartphone or tablet to see, hear, and speak with anybody outside your door through the video doorbell’s 1080p HD video and two-way talk function. You can choose to receive real-time notifications when the Ring Video Doorbell detects someone, though yo can also customize its motion zone settings so that it will focus on certain areas and skip others.

HP 14-inch Laptop — $270, was $400

The HP 14-inch Laptop shows that you don’t have to spend several hundreds of dollars on laptop deals to get a reliable machine. It’s not going to challenge the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, but if you’re only planning to use the device for everyday functions like doing online research, checking social media, typing documents, and watching streaming content, it will be more than enough. The 14-inch screen with HD resolution is easy on the eyes, while the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array microphones enables clear video and audio during online meetings. The HP 14-inch Laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD.

Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum — $280, was $400

Shoppers looking for cordless vacuum deals always have an eye out for Dyson products. That’s because the brand is known for reliable appliances like the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum, which features a detangling Motorbar cleaner head that cleans all kinds of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors, while also clearing pet hair from the brush bar with its hair removal vanes. The cordless vacuum also offers whole-machine filtration, the ability to convert to a handheld vacuum to easily clean vehicles and upholstery, and a battery that can run up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $400, was $499

You’ll enjoy smooth performance even when multitasking between several apps on the 2021 Apple iPad Mini, due to the amazing combination of Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and iPadOS 16. The tablet’s 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is great for watching streaming content, playing video games, and browsing the internet, and with support for Wi-Fi 6, you can enjoy even faster internet speeds. The iPad Mini is compact enough for portability if you’re always on the go, but large enough that you won’t find it hard to accomplish tasks on its screen. The device works with the Apple Pencil 2 for drawing and sketching, and it can run up to 10 hours before requiring a recharge. Don’t miss one of the best iPad deals in the market right now.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $850

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars when buying from gaming laptop deals, as there are options like the Dell G15. This gaming laptop can run the latest video games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, though you may have to roll with low to medium settings. You’ll still be able to appreciate your favorite titles’ graphics on its 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ll have enough space for multiple games on the laptop’s 256GB SSD. The Dell G15’s thermal design is inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, with dual air-intake, thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents.

Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV — $680, was $800

It might be time to upgrade your home theater setup while there are eye-catching TV deals like this offer for the 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV. It’s powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which not only enables 4K Ultra HD resolution, but also upscales everything you watch to such quality. The ultra-thin bezels surrounding the 75-inch screen and the TV’s ability to hide all of its cords creates a very clean look that minimizes distractions. The Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, granting access to all of the popular streaming services while using AI technology to recommend more content for you to watch depending on your preferences.

