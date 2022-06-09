Today’s best deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $650, Dell laptop for $225

Even though Memorial Day has passed us by, there are still many excellent deals, from robotic vacuums to gaming laptops. We’ve rounded up some great sales going on right now to do some online shopping.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

Cleaning around the house can be quite taxing, especially if you’re dealing with a long day of work and want to sit back and relax. That’s where robotic vacuum cleaners like the Roomba 694 come in. It’s a nice entry-level Roomba that helps take some of the work off your shoulders. Its three-stage cleaning system loosens dirt and debris, lifts it, then suctions it into its trash container. It also has multisurface brushes that can handle both carpet and hardwood flooring, which is a really useful feature; plus, it has a specific brush for cleaning edges that its round body might have trouble reaching. Most importantly, it can work around your schedule, and with Alexa and Google Assistant support, it can make your life easier than ever, although if you want a slightly fancier one, we do have some other robot vacuum deals for you to check out.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $225, was $300

When it comes to laptops, the Dell Inspiron 3000 is a staple, being one of the laptops that many folks tend to recommend and that we see laptop deals for, mostly for the balance between price and specs. For example, you get a nice, big 15.6-inch HD screen, which gives you a lot of screen real estate to work with, making it great for watching content or even doing productivity work. The Intel Celeron N4020 CPU is entry-level, certainly, but it can handle most easy productivity tasks and streaming without an issue and also helps to keep the price down. As for the graphics, they come in the form of the Intel UHD Graphics 600, an integrated GPU that will let you get away with some casual gaming. It also has 4GB of RAM, which is not too bad for the budget, and the same goes for the 128GB of storage, which is great if you’ll mostly end up streaming most of your content.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

If you’re looking for excellent headphone deals, this one from Bose on QuietComfort 45 headphones is pretty sweet, especially given how well-known Bose is for its quality audio. Besides the great audio fidelity that comes with the brand, you get some great active noise canceling that works with a whopping six different microphones to keep everything quiet, making it great if you need something for the busy streets and public transportation of a city. You also get some nice customization controls allowing you to adjust the highs, mids, and bass to get it all just right, and the Bose app also gives you a few extra features, like managing your active noise canceling, as well as creating shortcuts. Finally, our favorite feature is that you can get up to 24 hours of battery on a full charge, with the ability for a 15-minute charge to give you three hours of playtime, which is great if you often forget to charge your headphones before leaving the house.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021) — $309, was $329

Being in the Apple ecosystem and looking for a tablet that isn’t going to cost an arm and a leg can be hard, especially since most of Apple’s latest gear, even the cheapest SE iPhone, can be several hundred dollars. Thankfully the 2021 version of the iPad is a good option, especially since the specs are still pretty good and the price is a bit more reasonable. With the A13 Bionic chip, it can still pack quite a punch with its 10.2-inch Retina screen. It also has a powerful 8MP front camera and an excellent 12MP ultrawide back camera, serving you well for getting to work meetings or taking videos. The experience with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard is also pretty great, although sadly, neither come as part of this package, so you’ll have to grab them separately. Also, this deal is for the 64GB version of the 2021 iPad, but you should certainly consider going for the 256GB version if you can afford it.

Apple Watch Series 7 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $399

Another great product if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch Series 7 is not only the latest entry into the Apple watches but also one of the best. The new OS provides better performance overall, but the changes in the UI make it easier and more convenient to use. Fitness tracking has also been improved, with more granular stats available and additional sports and activities to work with — it’s a great option if you keep an active lifestyle. While this deal is for the GPS-only version, there is a version with cellular if you want to go for that option.

75-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $650, was $850

Picking a great 75-inch TV deal can be difficult, but we’re confident in this one from Insignia. If you aren’t familiar with the brand, it’s well-known for creating budget TVs that are still of relatively good quality, and this 30-series is no different. Built on the Fire TV platform, it has all the conveniences and features you’d expect, like access to dozens of streaming apps. It also supports DTS Audio, which is great if you don’t have good external speakers, and if you do, you’ll be happy to know that this TV has an ARC HDMI to help with cable management. Finally, it also comes with 4K and HDR, which is surprising for the price range but very much appreciated.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop — $686, was $1,019

Another staple in the laptop world for gaming is the G15 from Dell, and this Ryzen edition is especially nice for its great specs and budget price. The RTX 3050 should easily handle the 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, even on higher settings. Plus the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile CPU is no slouch either, being able to handle reasonably CPU-intense tasks. There’s 8GB of RAM, which is about what we’d expect for the budget, and the 256GB SSD is OK but might struggle with the current demands of game sizes. Even so, it’s a great all-around laptop for a sub-$700 price, making it one of our favorite gaming laptop deals of today.

Editors' Recommendations