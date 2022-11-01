Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.

To help narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up some of the best tech deals that you can take advantage of right now from the early additions to this year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale and Dell Black Friday sale. It’s highly recommended that you finalize any purchases from these offers as soon as possible though because we’re not sure how long they’ll last. Once they’re gone, we’re not sure if they’ll ever return, even for Black Friday.

Asus 14-inch laptop — $130, was $250

If you’re planning to buy a laptop that’s going to be used only for basic functions, then you don’t need the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops. The Asus 14-inch laptop, with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, is enough for browsing the internet, checking emails, and typing documents — which may be all you need to do for certain jobs or for schoolwork. The laptop also comes with a 14-inch HD screen, a 64GB eMMC for storage, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed which will let you start using the laptop as soon as you boot it up. It will be hard to find something cheaper but still reliable from Best Buy’s laptop deals, so it’s highly recommended that you go for the Asus 14-inch laptop while it’s still available from the retailer.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 — $179, was $379

A Chromebook is a type of laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is a web-dependent operating system that is capable of providing fast performance even with low-end components. The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 adds utility because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop with 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen that allow you to use the device in laptop, audience, tabletop, and presentation modes. With the Intel Core m3 processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 5000, and 8GB of RAM, this is one of the top Chromebook deals that you can shop for right now as it’s a dependable and versatile device that’s perfect for both work and school.

Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch — $200, was $300

For shoppers who are looking for smartwatch deals that prioritize fitness, Best Buy’s offer for the Fitbit Sense 2 should be on your radar. It does everything that you’d expect from a smartwatch, including showing app notifications and messages, issuing voice commands to Amazon’s Alexa, and accessing services such as Google Pay and Google Maps, but it goes very deep into health-focused features. With the Fitbit Sense 2, you’ll be able to reduce stress, sleep better, and live healthier, with functions such as a continuous EDA sensor that detects stressful events and helps determine your stress management score, a sleep profile system that determines what kind of sleeper you are, an ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications that stay on top of your heart health, and many more.

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones — $249, was $329

Bose is always one of the most popular brands among shoppers whenever there are headphone deals, and that’s because of top-notch products like the Bose QuietComfort 45. These wireless headphones feature Bose’s trademark noise-canceling technology, which uses a total of six external microphones with enhanced signal processing to make sure that the sounds from your surroundings won’t bother you while you’re watching shows, reading books, or just relaxing. The wireless headphones also offer an Aware Mode though, which uses the microphones to let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off. The Bose QuietComfort 45 promises up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and whenever their juice runs out, plugging them in via their USB-C port only takes up to 2.5 hours for a full charge, and only 15 minutes to replenish up to 3 hours of usage.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K TV — $580, was $850

Gone are the days when you need to spend at least $1,000 if you’re planning to buy a massive TV for your home theater setup, as there are now TV deals like Best Buy’s discount for the Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV. Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K powers the TV’s 75-inch display, with 4K UHD Upscaling that upgrades that quality of all the content that you watch, and High Dynamic Range that provides a much more impressive improvement to overall picture quality than resolution alone, according to our 4K TV buying guide. You’ll never run out of movies and shows to watch on the Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV because, like the best TVs, it’s a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system. You have access to all the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, and the platform is also compatible with digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — $950, was $1,100

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra challenges the popularity of Apple’s iPad line in retailers’ tablet deals, starting with its 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen that’s larger than the 12.9-inch display of the iPad Pro. The screen features a resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes it a great device for watching shows and movies, playing games, editing photos and videos, and multitasking between several apps. Performance is quick with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, and it runs on Android 12 right out of the box so you can start installing apps as soon as you charge up the tablet. Every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with the S Pen, a stylus with near-zero latency so it will feel like you’re using a real pen on the tablet.

Dell G16 gaming laptop — $1,350, was $1,600

Gamers should always be on the lookout for gaming laptop deals, as these machines don’t come cheap. You can’t go wrong with Dell’s offer for the Dell G16 gaming laptop, which will have no trouble running today’s most popular games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s even got a better screen than some of the best gaming laptops, as it’s equipped with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. You can start installing games as soon as the Dell G16 boots up as Windows 11 Home is re-installed in its 1TB SSD, and with a thermal design that’s inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused brand Alienware, it won’t be a problem if you’ll play games for several hours at a time.

