Today’s best TV deal is this 70-inch TCL for only $550 at Best Buy

TCL 70-inch 4K TV on White Background at a side-angle while displaying apps and show recommendations.

There’s something magical about the experience of watching a movie on a big-screen 4K TV, right from the comfort of your living room. Since these incredible displays tend to be pricey, we’re always looking for the best TV deals. Today at Best Buy, we found one of the very best 70-inch TV deals you’ll find anywhere on the internet. Right now, you can pick up this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a massive $280 discount from the regular price of $830. Keep reading to discover why this TV is a must-get if you’re looking for a home theater upgrade.

If you’re looking for high-quality displays at affordable prices, then TCL is one of the best TV brands for your needs. This TCL Class 4-Series 4K TV is no exception, with an amazing-looking screen and great features that create a premium viewing experience at a fraction of the cost of other 4K TVs. The 70-inch Ultra HD panel is stunning, with plenty of detail, contrast, and vibrancy for all types of content. It even has support for HDR, which will give you bright and accurate colors for HDR-ready movies and shows. On top of that, if you’re planning to watch anything that’s not already in Ultra HD, there’s an automatic upscaling engine that turns low-resolution content into stunning 4K-quality images.

It’s no slouch when it comes to smart features, either. The Class 4-Series comes out of the box with Android TV, which gives you a smooth navigation experience as you browse through content from across the web. Whether it’s streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, or live TV services like Hulu and Sling, you’ll have access to all your favorite entertainment apps. There’s also built-in Google Assistant, allowing you to navigate the interface, access playback controls, and even control your smart home appliances using just the sound of your voice. You can even quickly project something from your phone or tablet using the built-in Chromecast.

The 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a powerful, high-quality smart TV. Today, you can get it for a massive discount at Best Buy! It’s down to just $550, which is $280 off the standard price of $830. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal ends!

