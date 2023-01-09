Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 55-inch 5K Smart Fire TV

TV screens keep getting larger, but some of the best deals are for 55-inch TVs. Digital Trends has a thorough discussion weighing the important factors if you’re not sure what TV size to buy. You can’t go wrong with a 55-inch-class 4K TV, the sweet spot for many locations including living rooms, family rooms, and even bedrooms. Toshiba’s C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV ticks all the must-have boxes from 4K ultra high definition (UHD) screen resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 standards support to DTS Virtual X audio. Virtual X audio processing adds height to the usual left, right, and center sound for an immersive sound experience to match the LED screen’s rich color and fine image details.

If you’re wondering what is a smart TV, think ease of use for streaming video content from all your favorite streaming channels and subscriptions, plus other sources like video game consoles. Amazon’s Smart Fire TV built into the Toshiba makes it easy to select and search streaming video channels quickly and accurately from the home screen. Because it’s a Fire TV, that means you can also use the included Voice Remote to ask Alexa to find the content you’re looking for. Ring compatibility lets you see and talk to anyone who approaches a Ring Video Doorbell or Ring security camera. Apple device users can cast audio and video content to the TV with the Toshiba’s built in Apple AirPlay support. If you want to add additional content sources, four HDMI inputs plus the integrated Fire TV and Apple AirPlay provide ample plugs for your gear.

There’s no question you can find 4K TV deals year round, but your hunt could easily be over with Best Buy’s sale price on this 55-inch Toshiba 4K smart Fire TV deal. The list price is $470, but Best Buy has knocked $170 off that price for a true bargain at just $300. If you’re in the market for a new first or second TV for your living room or family room, or even a great size to hang on a bedroom wall, Toshiba’s 55-inch C350 Series Smart Fire TV is a great deal as long as they remain in inventory. Don’t dawdle on this one.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations