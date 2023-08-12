 Skip to main content
This 75-inch 4K TV is on sale for $530, down from the usual $800

Aaron Mamiit
By
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
Toshiba

Massive TVs with 75-inch screens used to cost at least $1,000, but today, you can get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for just $530 from Amazon. There’s no telling how long the $270 discount on the TV’s original price of $800 will last though, but since this is one of the most attractive TV deals in the market right now, we’re pretty sure that stock will sell out quickly. If you’re already looking forward to getting this gigantic display in your home, buy it now so that you can enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

Do you have enough space for a 75-inch TV in your living room? You have to check our guide on what size TV to buy first, just to make sure. Once you confirm that you do, then you should set your sights on the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. You’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies with clear and crisp picture on its 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, which is enabled by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K. To complete the cinematic experience, the 4K TV also supports DTS Virtual: X technology for an immersive audio experience.

All the best TVs these days are smart TVs, as families want access to all of the popular streaming shows. For the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, this is possible through Amazon’s Fire TV, which also places Amazon’s Alexa at your fingertips. You’ll be able to use the 4K TV’s voice remote to search for content, adjust volume, and switch input sources, among many other functions.

You should always be on the lookout for opportunities to improve your home theater setup, and here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for a very affordable $530, as it’s currently $270 off on Amazon. The 4K TV already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $800, so it’s definitely a steal at this reduces cost. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase of the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV though, as we’re pretty sure that this deal is already drawing a lot of attention from other shoppers.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
