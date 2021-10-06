  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

By

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a new TV, you’re in luck because there’s a flash sale on TVs from Best Buy. You can acquire a 50-inch Toshiba 4K TV for $380, after a $50 discount to its original price of $430; a 60-inch Hisense 4K TV for $400, after a $150 discount to its original price of $550; and a 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for $550, after a $300 discount to its original price of $850. If you want to look at other options, there are many more deals from the retailer, though going through the list of offers under Best Buy’s flash sale on TVs may take some time.

50-inch Toshiba 4K TV – $380, was $430

A 50-inch Toshiba 4K TV with the FireTV interface on the screen.

Breathe new life to your home theater setup with the Toshiba 50LF621U21, which features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for amazing clarity and vivid colors. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants access to your favorite streaming services and Alexa skills. You can also pair it with one of Amazon’s Echo devices so that you can control the TV using voice commands, though you can also do the same with the included voice remote. The Toshiba 50LF621U21 is available from Best Buy at $50 off, making it even more affordable at $380 compared to its original price of $430.

60-inch Hisense 4K TV – $400, was $550

Hisense 60 A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV on white background.

The Hisense 60A6G comes with a 60-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, resulting in sharper images and more vibrant colors. The 4K TV’s audio output contributes to an immersive cinematic experience with the help of DTS Virtual: X technology. It’s powered by the Android TV platform, with a customizable home screen where you can place your favorite apps and the shows that you’re watching, while the TV’s voice remote enables easy access to Google Assistant for voice commands. Chromecast is also built in, so you can cast pictures and videos from your mobile device to the 60-inch display. If you think the Hisense 60A6G is the TV for you, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $150 discount, which brings its price down to $400 from its original price of $550.

70-inch Hisense 4K TV – $550, was $850

Hisense 70A6G 70-inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV product image with Android TV UI.

If the Hisense 60A6G 4K TV isn’t big enough for you, you should go for the Hisense 70A6G 4K TV. The 70-inch TV comes with the same features and capabilities of its 60-inch counterpart, including 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Virtual: X, and Android TV. Don’t underestimate the larger screen though — there’s a huge difference between a 60-inch TV and a 70-inch TV that you just have to experience to believe. If you want it in your living room, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G 4K TV with a $300 discount that lowers its price to $550 from its original price of $850.

More Best Buy TV deals

You can enjoy enormous savings if you take advantage of Best Buy’s flash sale on TVs, including these deals for Toshiba and Hisense 4K TVs. However, if you want to check out TVs of other brands and models, you shouldn’t hesitate. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the top Best Buy TV deals that you can shop today.

Best Buy Smart TVs Deals

Starting at $90
Ready to invest in a new smart TV? Presently, BestBuy features smart TVs from different brands like Westinghouse and Samsung starting at $80. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,000 $3,500
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$800 $950
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: What to Expect

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Amazon is having an EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALE on Apple products today

The M1-powered MacBook Pro on a coffee table.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021: What to Expect

Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021.

Newish Polar Grit X Pro outdoor smartwatch offers tough titanium option

Polar Grit X Pro Titan.

Nokia gets back in the tablet game with the $250 Nokia T20

The back of the Nokia T20 tablet.

Nest Renew brings renewable energy closer to your smart thermostat

Reviewing Nest thermostat power savings.

Sustainable with Google 2021: Nest Renew, traffic light efficiency, and more

Photo of a woman adjusting a Nest Thermostat.

Google is using A.I. to reduce idling time at traffic intersections

Diagram showing traffic improvements with Google AI.

Battlefield 2042’s open beta is for players who just want to goof off

A helicopter dives into a fiery battle in Battlefield 2042.

Watch this 360 video tour of the space station’s ‘beating heart’

watch this 360 video tour of the space stations us lab iss u s destiny

Facebook’s massive outage saw millions sign up for rival apps

facebook hacked

This is what a dinner party looks like on the space station

International Space Station over Earth.