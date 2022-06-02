 Skip to main content
This 75-inch 4K TV is $700 off at Best Buy right now

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K Smart TV displays streaming apps on it screen.

If you’re looking to go big with a new centerpiece for your home theater, Best Buy has discounted the Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K smart TV by a massive $700. That’s a 50% discount, bringing the price of Toshiba’s flagship 4K model down from $1,400 to just $700. It’s one of the best 75-inch TV deals available right now, and one of the best all around 4K TV deals we’ve come across. Free shipping is included, which is nice when purchasing such a large piece of tech, and it even comes with three free months of Apple TV+ and 30 free days of fuboTV Pro as well.

Whether upgrading your home theater setup or building one from scratch, there are a lot of great 75-inch TV options. When it comes to selecting the best 4K TVs, the Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K smart TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in stunning 4K resolution across a wide color gamut that delivers an expanded spectrum of visuals that TVs with smaller color palettes can’t match. For gamers and people who enjoy fast-paced content such as sports and action movies, the TV has a 480 Motion Rate panel, and an auto low-latency mode, giving you smooth, fluid movement in all of your content playback. Reduced input lag makes the response time from a controller to the TV nearly imperceptible.

Like all of the best smart TVs, one of the most attractive things about the Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K TV is the modern convenience it brings to your home theater. You can easily access live TV, and access to streaming services such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV are all just a click or voice command away. When it comes to voice commands, the Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, and when it comes to looking at photos and other content from your mobile devices, it’s compatible with Apple AirPlay. A bezel-less design allows the M550 to look great in any home theater arrangement, and its Dolby Vision HDR technology will turn it into a content powerhouse.

If you’re looking for one of the best 4K TVs under $1,000, or even one of the best 4K TVs under $500, the Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K smart TV is in play. Currently it’s just $700 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $700, as it typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, as is three free months of Apple TV+ and 30 free days of fuboTV Pro.

