This bidet toilet seat is 53% off in Wayfair’s Way Day sale

A bidet is one of the best ways to keep extra hygienic at home and right now, as part of the Wayfair Way Day sale, you can buy the Toto Washlet Elongated Toilet Bidet Seat for just $242, saving you $272 off the usual price of $514. A fantastic way of boosting your hygiene for less, it’s well worth buying for pretty much everyone, given its nature. Buy it now before stock runs out and before Way Day ends very soon.

If you’ve been wondering whether it’s worth buying a bidet, it is. We all need to head to the bathroom regularly and using a bidet keeps you so much cleaner than any other method. It’s worth buying one of the best bidets to ensure you get the most from your money and we think Toto provides a great lineup of bidets. The Toto Washlet Elongated Toilet Bidet Seat is a basic level washlet but it’s still packed with useful features that will make life more comfortable. It has a streamlined design with a convenient side remote control panel so you can easily change its settings with a minimum of effort. Options include heating up the seat for comfort during the winter months, setting temperature controls, and — of course — being able to adjust water pressure controls. That way, its dual-action spray can be just how you want it.

Setting up the Toto Washlet Elongated Toilet Bidet Seat is easy when it comes to installation and cleaning, too. It has a quick-release easy seat removal system so you can easily clean it and the toilet without any added hassle. Its docking station is similarly easy to install and clean, so you’re always in control. It has a warm water reservoir along with an oscillating cleanse function so it feels great. A self-cleaning wand does all the hard work for you giving you a superior experience after you’ve done what comes naturally to us all.

Normally priced at $514, the Toto Washlet Elongated Toilet Bidet Seat is down to just $242 right now as part of Way Day 2022. Snap it up now before you miss out. It’s sure to improve your life.

