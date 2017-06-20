TP-Link Deco M5 home Wi-Fi system is now $200 with this limited-time promo

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are quickly replacing traditional routers when it comes to setting up simple home wireless networks. The advantages of mesh Wi-Fi systems are twofold: They’re dead simple to set up and operate, and the multiple nodes that mesh networks use deliver much wider coverage than typical wireless routers.

Nonetheless, wireless mesh routers can be quite expensive, but the excellent TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system is a top-rated and highly affordable alternative that would be a welcome addition to any home. The Deco M5 utilizes high-speed, dual-band AC1300 Wi-Fi for a combined throughput of up to 1,267 Mbps, providing 400 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band for light tasks such as browsing and 867 Mbps on the 5.0GHz band for heavier jobs like video streaming or online gaming.

The Deco M5 package comes with three nodes, eliminating the need for range extenders that can compromise the security of your home Wi-Fi network and create dead zones if your network is struggling to cover a bigger space. These nodes each deliver a wireless coverage of 1,500 square feet for a combined Wi-Fi “blanket” of 4,500 square feet, making the TP-Link Deco M5 system an ideal solution for medium to large homes or offices.

Mesh systems are known for their ease of use and the TP-Link Deco M5 is no exception — you can set up and activate your home network in minutes with the companion Deco mobile app. This app also makes it simple to remotely manage and monitor your network from the convenience of a tablet or phone — no fussing around with complicated and confusing PC interfaces. Built-in TP-Link HomeCare actively monitors and protects your network against security threats as well.

The TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system typically costs $300 but is currently on sale from Amazon for $250. However, a limited-time promo code lets you take another $50 off, bringing the price down to just $200 for a total savings of $120. Simply add the item to your Amazon cart and enter the code 50RADIO at checkout to receive the extra discount.

