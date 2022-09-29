While vacuuming is not historically the worst cleaning task known to man, it’s also not the most fun way to spend your time. Wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to vacuum at all? Well, thanks to the invention of the robot vacuum, you can take a mostly hands-off approach to vacuuming. We’re always on the lookout for the best Roomba deals for this very reason, but once in a while we find a deal on a great Roomba alternative that’s totally worth sharing. Right now, Walmart is offering a Trifo Maxwell robot vacuum for only $94, saving you a massive $196 off its original retail price of $300. As you can see, this is one of those robot vacuum deals that is simply too good to ignore.

Why you should buy the Trifo Maxwell robot vacuum

The Trifo Maxwell Mapping and Home Monitoring Robot Vacuum takes the term “smart home” to a whole new level. The Maxwell is powered by AI, and this vacuum sees, listens, and speaks while it cleans. It comes with a smart navigation feature, which enables it to clean rooms more efficiently and methodically, and the Maxwell is continuously learning its surroundings. It’s always improving its mapping capabilities, route efficiency, and decision-making skills in order to optimize its performance.

Furthermore, the Maxwell doubles as an extension of your home security system. It has the ability to patrol at preset times, and it can tell you about any movement, people, or unusual sounds happening in your home. You can even use it to speak remotely to other family members when you’re away. The Maxwell has 120 minutes of run time before it will self-charge, so your house will be cleaner than ever.

For many people the biggest reason not to buy a robot vacuum is because they are almost always pretty expensive when you compare the prices to those of traditional vacuums. However, Walmart is changing that up. If you shop today, you can take home the Trifo Maxwell Mapping and Home Monitoring Robot Vacuum for only $94, saving you $196 off the original price of $300. If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum for a while, now is your chance to bring home this Roomba alternative for one low price.

