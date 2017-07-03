Give your eyes a rest with TruVision computer reading glasses, now $30 off

Eye strain can become a major discomfort when you’ve been starting at screens all day. If you regularly work on a computer for hours at a time, then you know how bad this can get — especially in those evening hours when the harsh blue light of LCD screens can be the most problematic for your eyes. Products like the TruVision computer reading glasses can greatly help to reduce this headache-inducing eye strain by softening blue light and virtually eliminating glare.

Studies show that two thirds of Americans are suffering from regular eye strain due to their daily use of devices with bright LCD displays such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets. This is an unfortunate but expected side effect of our increasingly tech-dominated modern life, and the headaches, dry eyes, and fatigue caused by digital eye strain can be a persistent annoyance.

The high-energy visible (HEV) blue light emitted by LCD screens may even potentially cause permanent damage to your eyes over the long term. The TruVision computer reading glasses feature specially tinted lenses which filter this harsh bright light along with harmful UV rays, similar to the yellow-tinted lenses seen on many similar designs.

Unlike those glasses, however, the TruVision specs feature a newer lens design that is totally clear, replicating the HEV-blocking effect of the yellow-tinted lenses while looking like any other pair of glasses. Paired with the classically styled black frames, these clear lenses fully protect your eyes without looking like something you’d wear to a Major League Gaming tournament.

If you’ve been experience digital eye strain, or even if you just want to protect your eyes from potential long-term damage, then you can currently score two pair of TruVision computer reading glasses for just $30 on Amazon. This comes to $15 each, giving you a 50-percent savings of $30 off their regular price — and with a pair, you can easily keep one at home and one at work so you’re never without them.

