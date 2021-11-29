Instant Pots are some of the most popular kitchen appliances on the market, but if you can’t find a deal that speaks to you — or you already have an Instant Pot — then check out this awesome Cyber Monday crockpot deal. The Crock-Pot Express Digital Max Multicooker is discounted $50, down from its base price of $100. If you’re on the lookout for the best Cyber Monday deals, don’t miss this one.

This six-quart Crock-Pot is an excellent appliance for slowly extracting flavors from your favorite foods and combining them all together into delicious soups and stews. It takes a lot of the effort out of cooking, especially when you use slow cooker-specific recipes that are basically set-it-and-forget-it.

The Crock-Pot Express is an all-in-one device that can function as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, slow cooker, stock pot, yogurt maker, food warmer, saute pan, and more. In other words, if you can’t find an Instant Pot, this Crock-Pot can work similarly to one. It also has a more oval shape to better accommodate large cuts of meat. This new shape gives even more surface area for sauteing and searing food, too.

The lid is designed to lift easily, with only one hand required to unlock and lift it. There’s a built-in Quick Clean function that gets rid of any leftover, lingering odors from both the interior pot and the gasket. You can activate this feature with just a touch of a button.

Beyond all of the other functionality, the Crock-Pot Express takes all of the guesswork out of cooking with 15 simple, one-touch cook settings. You can choose to slow cook, sear, saute, simmer, boil, make yogurt, steam, keep warm, cook meat or poultry, cook beans or chili, make soup or broth, cook rice or grains, and make dessert, all with the touch of a button. If you aren’t a great cook but you want to make delicious food even with your culinary challenges, a slow cooker is the way to go.

The Crock-Pot Express is just $50 right now, which makes it an amazing deal and one of the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals out there (even though it technically isn’t an Instant Pot.)

