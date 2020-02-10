Try a cozy Tuft & Needle mattress for a great price this Presidents Day. The bed-in-a-box company entered the direct-to-consumer mattress scene as an innovative newcomer online mattress startup in 2012. Just a few years later, it is now offering everything from sheets and bedding to pillows and bed frames, pouches (like bean bag chairs), dog beds, and more.

The Tuft & Needle Presidents Day Sale 2020</span> offers shoppers the choice between the Mint or Hybrid mattress, any size, for $175 off, now through February 24.

Need to know more about each mattress? Get the details on one of the best online mattress brands available in our descriptions below. Interested in more great deals on high-quality mattresses online? Keep an eye on our other deep discounts for Presidents Day 2020.

The Mint

This mattress combines two layers of their proprietary foam with graphite cooling technology and gel beads, finishing with a thick, yet breathable, fabric cover. Perfect for the eco-conscious mattress shopper, the Mint is certified by several labels (Greenguard Gold, CertiPur-US, and Oeko-Tex), each ensuring the company’s compliance with environmental standards in a different way. Buying a mattress for a child or teen? The Mint scored among the highest ratings on testing geared toward parents assessing products for their kids. Its high quality, ease of use, and value were among the criteria.

During Tuft & Needle’s President’s Day sale you can grab a Mint Queen mattress for $820.

The Hybrid

The Hybrid takes the materials used in The Mint and adds individually wrapped springs, heat and moisture-wicking technology, superior breathability, and carbon fiber to create a mattress of superior support and sumptuous pillow top comfort. Yet even with all these features, The Hybrid still fits into a box once compressed, ready for free shipping to your door. Once you’ve completed the unboxing (you may want to ask a friend to help you), your Hybrid should fully expand on its own after about two hours. Then all you need is the right set of sheets and you can start lounging in luxury right away.

During Tuft & Needle’s President’s Day sale you can grab a Hybrid Queen mattress for $1,320.

More on Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle purchases also come with free shipping and returns, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year limited warranty.

Here’s the best part: Tuft & Needle has teamed up with Affirm to offer special financing. You can get a queen mattress for as low as $108 a month for six months or $216 a month for three months with no interest via Affirm. If you need more time and don’t mind paying a little interest, you can get it for as little as $57 a month for 12 months.

You can take advantage of the Tuft & Needle Presidents Sale by February 24, either in person at one of their stores or online at their website. This deal applies for all mattress sizes — twin through California king — making shopping for a new mattress more budget-friendly. You won’t need a Tuft & Needle coupon or promo code as your discount will be applied at your time of purchase.

Looking for more great stuff to improve your sleep? Find memory foam mattress toppers, sheets, and more bedding deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations