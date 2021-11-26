Are you still playing games on your phone by syncing a console controller to your device, or worse, using the touchscreen? You can remedy that this Black Friday by picking up a Razer Kishi for as low as $45. It’s one of the best gaming controller attachments out there and it’ll change the way you play mobile games.

The Razer Kishi is essentially a controller shell that wraps around your phone. When attached, you’ll turn your phone into a standalone gaming device complete with ABXY buttons, two control sticks, triggers, and all. It’s like using an Xbox controller on your phone, except you don’t need to buy a clip so you can attach your phone to one.

I’ve been using a Kishi for about a year and it’s been a life-saver. I’m a day-one Apple Arcade subscriber who really enjoys playing a good mobile game from time to time. Some games are built with touchscreen controls in mind, but other modern projects beg to be played with a controller. One of my favorite RPGs of the year, Mistwalker’s gorgeous Fantasian, can be entirely played by touch, but that can get tiresome after 50 hours. Being able to grip an actual controller made the experience much smoother for me.

It’s a good time to invest in any form of mobile controller attachment. With cloud gaming continuing to grow, there’s a good chance you’ll be playing more console-quality games on your phone in the coming years. You’ll want to make sure you can play them without having to go through complicated hoops.

You can currently grab a Kishi Android version for $60 at Amazon today. If you happen to have a Samsung Pixel, you can get it for even less at $45.

