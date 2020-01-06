If you haven’t given much thought to your derriere recently, Tushy is inviting you to experience booty bliss. Tushy kicked off the New Year focused on your backend’s health and comfort with a 10% discount on all purchases for Digital Trends readers, now through January 31.

Tushy’s bottom line is focused on accessories for your bathroom. Two models of Tushy’s clip-on bidet that attaches to standard toilets head up the product list. The U.S. is one of the few countries where bidets aren’t a common bathroom appliance. Where people in other countries wash, we wipe.

Tushy’s other cheeky products include a portable bidet for use anytime you’re away from a bidet-equipped bathroom, an ottoman to improve your poop-posture for increased comfort and efficiency, toilet paper, and towels made from bamboo.

To grab the Tushy discount, enter the code DIGITAL at checkout on the company website. A minimum purchase of $20 is required, and this offer expires on January 31, 2020. You also can join Tushy’s Clean Butt Club to get an additional $5 off your first purchase, in exchange for your email address.

Available in nine color combinations, the Tushy Classic sprays your butt with clean water after you use the toilet. The spray nozzle tucks under the rear toilet rim until it’s needed. When you’re ready for a comfortable cleaning, a nozzle adjuster aims the stream in the direction that’s best for you, and a control knob adjusts the water pressure for either a “light booty rinse or a power wash.” The nozzle also self-cleans.

The Tushy Classic comes with what you need to attach to your existing toilet’s incoming water connection and requires no additional plumbing or electricity.

Regularly priced at $99, the Tushy Classic is on sale for $79. Use the discount code DIGITAL for another 10% off. If you cherish your cheeks, add this device for comfort and hygiene.

The Tushy Spa adds another dimension to butt care with temperature control. Installation and operation are identical to the Tushy Classic, except the toilet needs to be adjacent to a sink to tie into the hot water input. A second adjustment knob lets you control the relative stream heat.

Ordinarily $119, the Tushy Spa is $109 during this sale, with an extra 10% off when you use the code DIGITAL. If you want your bathroom experience to include more than just a functional spray, and offer a warm stream, this device can be your booty’s best friend.

Once you start using a Tushy bidet in your home bathroom, it will be tough to do without when you’re not home. The collapsible Tushy Travel, available in four colors, has a hinged nozzle with a 3-point spraying spout. You control the stream’s direction and pressure by holding and squeezing the device. An included carrying case keeps your secret, and a carabiner attaches to your backpack, belt, or bag.

Instead of the usual $29, take 10% off the Tushy Travel price by entering the code DIGITAL at checkout. To be sure you can wash and not wipe wherever you go, carry a Tushy Travel.

Humans are built to squat when we poop. Squatting puts our innards in the optimal posture for the most natural elimination. Sitting up on toilets can make the whole business much harder. The Tushy Ottoman doesn’t change your posture as much as a squat toilet would, but the Ottoman is a helpful compromise to improve the angle for comfort and efficiency. Position the Tushy Ottoman, which is available with white legs and white body or bamboo legs on a white body, on the floor in front of the toilet nestled in as close as possible.

Regularly priced $69, the Tushy Ottoman can be yours for an additional 10% off when you use the discount code DIGITAL at checkout.

If you want to use toilet paper, instead of or in addition to a bidet, Tushy Bamboo Toilet Paper is soft, has no chemical bleaching, and is 100% sustainable, according to Tushy. Bamboo grows extremely fast and absorbs enormous amounts of harmful CO2 from the atmosphere. A one-time purchase of 36 rolls of Tushy Bamboo TP is $69, or $49 per delivery on a subscription basis with deliveries every one, two, three, or four months. You can take 10% off an initial order of Tushy Bamboo Toilet Paper with the discount code.

Tushy blends cotton with bamboo to manufacture towels. Eco-friendly, naturally anti-bacterial, and absorbent, they are “the softest damn towels in the world,” according to Tushy. The 10-piece Bamboo Bath Towel Set includes two bath sheets, two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. Ordinarily $125 for the set, you can save 10% with the DIGITAL discount code.

