Today is your last chance to sign up for a free Kindle Unlimited subscription

Bored of binge-watching Disney+? Run out of Tiger King on Netflix and don’t know what to do next? How about losing yourself in a great book or audiobook tale? Grab a two-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription today, entirely for free. Be fast though! The offer ends today.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is the perfect way to enjoy thousands of fascinating stories. It gives you access to over 1 million books, comprising of the best fiction and non-fiction. Alongside that, it has a rotating selection of magazines, and thousands of different audiobooks courtesy of Audible. You’re never going to run out of fascinating worlds and stories to read about here.

Usually, you can grab a one-month free trial of Amazon Kindle Unlimited, but if you sign up before 11:59 pm PT today, you get a whole extra month to enjoy fantastic content. It’s the ideal subscription service for avid readers who might be stuck at home right now.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited has something for everyone. There are classics like The Color Purple, great murder mysteries from hit author, Patricia Cornwell, and a huge selection of great non-fiction and biographies, too. For slightly lighter fare, there’s also everyone’s favorite tale of the bond between family and dog — Marley and Me.

Besides the million Kindle books available, Amazon Kindle Unlimited also includes access to a rotating selection of major magazines. There are free trials too for publications like The Washington Post. The New York Times, People, National Geographic, and many more. There’s something for every mood here.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is the perfect service if you’re stuck indoors and want to lose yourself in a book or learn something new. You really can’t beat whiling away a few hours, lost in a gripping story and fictional world. Being able to do that entirely for free for the next two months makes it all the sweeter!

Bear in mind though, if you’re an existing Kindle Unlimited subscriber, you’re not eligible unfortunately but hey, you’ve been enjoying it for months anyhow, right?

For everyone else, make sure you sign up today. The offer ends tonight and reverts to a one-month free trial which isn’t as good. Whatever you decide, after the free trial expires, you’ll be charged $10 per month so make sure to cancel it via the Amazon.com website before the end of the trial. Unless, of course, you want to stick around. $10 per month for so many great books is a bargain.

