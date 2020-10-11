  1. Deals
Multiple upcoming Ubisoft titles for PS4 discounted for Prime Day

By

As we curate our Prime Day deals and select the best gaming Prime Day geals ahead of Prime Day on October 13 and 14, there are multiple sales taking place ahead of the day that could end up with you saving in the long run. Amazon currently has several of Ubisoft’s upcoming pre-order titles with $10 off each. With the company’s promise to honor free next-gen upgrades, it essentially makes each title two-for-one, as both the current-gen and next-gen versions are incorporated into each. They’re also massive hitters that are expected to usher in the new generation, such as the much-anticipated Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Let’s dive into the titles the company has up for grabs.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla — $50, was 60

Starting off with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the latest entry aims to build upon the previous entries which have expanded into full open-world RPG territory. This time around, players will take on the role of a Viking in medieval England. Many of the series’ famous tropes will return, along with elements that are specific to the era. Players can now dual-wield a variety of weapons, customize their characters, and launch assaults on opposing Viking forts. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is also said to have a higher emphasis on stealth, returning somewhat to the series’ roots. Ultimately, it’s looking like a complete package for both veterans and newcomers to the franchise.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising — $50, was 60

With a recent title change from Gods & Monsters to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the upcoming original game is set to take traits from Ubisoft’s open-world experience and embed elements for the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. More light-hearted than the company’s other properties, the new IP is set in a mythical world overrun with Greek mythology. Playing as Fenyx, players will be able to freely explore the world, solve puzzles, and combat deadly monsters such as Medusa. Its visual style is bright and vibrant, and borrows an aesthetic from Breath of the Wild. It also uses other features such as rock climbing and gliding, acting much like a love letter to the beloved game.

Far Cry 6 — $50, was 60

While little is known about Far Cry 6, the initial trailer showed promise of a dark and intense story. Set on the fictional island of Yara, the land is ruled by Antón Castillo — played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito. Players will take control of Dani Jojas, as they fight to take the land back. The series has been known for its open-world mayhem and explosive action, and Far Cry 6 looks certain to follow that trend. It is said that players will be able to create makeshift weapons and vehicles and work to hire people in an attempt to help overthrow Castillo.

