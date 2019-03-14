Digital Trends
Deals

Want to learn to code? Udemy drops online coding courses under $20

Jacob Kienlen
By

There has never been a better time to learn to code. Virtually everything tech-related today – from our mobile phones to modern in-car computers to whatever device you’re reading this on – runs on code. And with increased automation looming on the horizon, programming is one of the few career fields that is not only expected to endure, but to actually grow. Which is why a discounted online coding course can be beneficial to anyone looking to pad their resume or start a new career.

There has never been a time when it’s been easier to break into the industry, either; online platforms like Udemy offer a myriad of low-cost courses to teach you everything you need to know, while self-publishing resources (think GitHub) make it easy to build up your own portfolio that you can use to find work. Whether you’re preparing to embark on a new career or are just looking for an exciting new hobby, here are six of the best online coding courses on Udemy to get you started:

Online Coding Courses Under $20

If you’ve started to explore coding as a casual undertaking or a potential career, you don’t have to run out and spend hundreds on books and courses you might end up leaving behind later or may just not have time for. These cheap, relatively short, beginner-friendly Udemy programming classes ring in at $20 or less (they’re currently all on sale for $11) and will give you a solid foundation upon which you can build your knowledge further once you’ve decided which coding path is right for you.

Coding for Beginners: You Can Learn to Code!

Udemy online coding courses

With no experience required, this course is the perfect place for a complete newbie to start learning to code. This 8-hour long Udemy class consists of 32 separate lessons which start you off with the absolute basics of coding and finish with you building your own app from scratch. You’ll learn the ins and outs of programming concepts and will get a start on learning one of a number of the most popular languages (such as Ruby, Python, or JavaScript).

Creative Coding: Learn Coding by Creating Art

Udemy online coding courses

Considering that code is used for mobile apps, websites, operating systems, and games, it’s safe to say that programming can be a very visual art. This 90-minute Udemy course lets you explore your creative side, teaching you some of the important artistic concepts of coding while giving you practical knowledge of how everything works behind the visuals. You’ll create your own art (both still and animated) and interactive “sketches” as you go, but as with the other introductory courses, no previous coding knowledge is required – just a little imagination.

HTML Coding for Beginners

Udemy online coding courses

HTML is practically as old as the internet itself and remains one of the most important things for any coder (web developer or not) to learn. HTML, which stands for “hypertext markup language,” is the basic blueprint for websites, and this Udemy class will have you building your own websites from scratch in no time. Its 8 newbie-friendly step-by-step lessons can all be completed in less than 45 minutes, and you can even do all of it using a simple text editor like Windows Notepad.

Comprehensive Online Coding Courses

After you’ve got some basic fundamentals down (or you’ve already decided you’re going to go “all in” on coding), the next step is to undertake more comprehensive programming courses. Coding is, after all, a broad and deep subject, with many different languages and fields open for you to explore; yet as daunting as it can seem at first, these lengthy online Udemy courses – all on sale right now for just $11 each – are a fine launching point.

Coding for Beginners

Udemy online coding courses

If you’re looking for a “shotgun approach” to learning coding, then this 16-hour course (consisting of $150 worth of material) is packed with good stuff. It’ll take you through the basics of five different languages: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, and Python – languages that rank high among the most common and versatile tools in the world of programming today. You’ll also build some real-world experience using your newfound skills to build several working projects including a one-page website, digital clock, and number generator, among others.

C#: Coding for Beginners – A Hands-On Approach to Learning

Udemy online coding courses

C# is a powerful programming language and a must-have for working with Microsoft software (the language itself was created by Microsoft almost 20 years ago). This 6-hour Udemy class – a $190 value – will guide you through the fundamentals of C#, teaching you how to build, run, and debug applications within this framework. If you eventually decide to start a career as a programmer (especially if you want to work with Microsoft software), then C# is a must-have tool for your arsenal.

The Web Developer Bootcamp

Udemy online coding courses

This Udemy class might be the be-all, end-all of web development courses: 397 individual lectures offer just about everything you need to become a web dev, including in-depth tutorials on HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node, and much more.

You’ll use the latest cutting-edge tools to create real apps, browser games, landing pages, navbars, and other common website elements while mastering practical design considerations like page layout and UI. All of this is only a fraction of what this massive bundle ($190 worth of content) contains, so if you want to become a master web developer, this is the course for you.

Looking for more tech deals? Find tech gadgets, laptop deals, and MacBook deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptop bags for 2019
Up Next

Samsung's working on an 'invisible' camera that hides behind a phone's screen
amazon echo dot sengled smart light 3rd generation sandstone with 2 bulb kit by 02
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of newest Echo Dot with Sengled two-bulb smart light kit

Amazon just dropped the price of a new third-generation Echo Dot bundled with the Element Classic by Sengled Starter Kit with two smart light bulbs and a Sengled controller. Connect the lights to turn lights on and off with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown
philips sonicare diamond clean electric toothbrush deal featured
Deals

Sonicare electric toothbrushes get hefty price cuts on Amazon, today only

Good oral hygiene, including proper toothbrushing and flossing, is critical for keeping your teeth, and gums healthy. The Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean electric toothbrush tackles the hard-to-reach bacteria and stains. And Amazon is…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon eero home wifi system deal 1 2 beacon 03
Computing

Amazon slashes price of Eero Home Wi-Fi System mesh network just for today

Amazon slashed the price of the Eero Home Wi-Fi System by $100. For today only you can pick up fast and reliable mesh network hardware suitable for two to four bedroom homes. We found the Eero system easy to set up and manage.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
snow teeth whitening system kickstarter
Deals

Want a pearly white smile? Grab this celebrity-obsessed teeth-whitening system

Getting your teeth whitened by your dentist is costly and over-the-counter teeth whitening products are not always effective. If you've been searching for a teeth whitening product that works. Snow is a wireless teeth whitening system that…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Computing

Dell’s latest sale knocks $200 off the price of the touchscreen XPS 13 laptop

Looking for a new laptop? Now is the time to shop, as Dell is currently giving you a chance to save up to $200 on the new XPS 13, the gaming-ready XPS 15, and several other versions of its laptops.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best iphone deals
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for March 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Deals

Dell drops deals on Alienware gaming laptops and monitors, today only

Whether you’re a dedicated desktop gamer or are looking for a beefy laptop that you can take on the go, Dell’s ongoing sale can save you as much as $520 on some of Alienware’s best gaming monitors and laptops.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
ancestrydna drops price for origin search 2
Health & Fitness

AncestryDNA price drop makes it more affordable to discover your family origins

In step with St. Patrick's Day's emphasis on roots, AncestryDNA cut its price for a DNA-based ancestry search by $40. Send in a saliva sample to receive an estimated ethnicity breakdown, locations of origin, and possible living relatives.
Posted By Bruce Brown
SuperTank portable charger
Deals

Get a week’s worth of phone power with the SuperTank high-speed charger

If you're looking for the best high-capacity, high-speed portable charger available, then the new SuperTank power bank might be it. This charger provides a week's worth of power and can juice up your devices in an hour or less, and you can…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bowflex spring sale treadmill featured
Deals

Bowflex’s spring sale has limited-time deals on treadmills, home gyms, and more

Gyms membership are expensive which is home gyms are a great alternative. When it comes to home gyms, Bowflex designs great fitness training equipment for your home so you can get the full gym experience. Right now Bowflex is offering huge…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll