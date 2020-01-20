These UE and JBL Bluetooth speakers from are on sale up to $90 on Amazon

Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, a dependable and portable Bluetooth speaker can make your listening experience all the more exciting. Unlike headphones, you can bob your head to the beat without weight in your ears or a wobbly headband to balance. You’ll even have every opportunity to rock out to your favorite tunes with friends to get the party going. With Amazon’s sale on the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 and JBL Pulse 3, you can gear up for space-filling sound with up to $90 in savings.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 — $170 ($30 Off)

Those looking for booming wireless speakers will not be disappointed by what the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 has to offer in terms of sound quality, battery life, and rugged durability. Our editors not only chose it as one of the best Bluetooth speakers to date but also as a great outdoor speaker. And if you need a little bit more convincing, it has a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review to back it up.

UE’s Megaboom 3 is as ready as you’ll ever be for any adventure with an IP67 rating to boot. Aside from being dustproof and waterproof to depths within a meter for a period no longer than 30 minutes, it is built to survive a 3-foot drop and you can count on it to stay buoyantly afloat in water. You won’t have to think twice about partying harder as it gives fun-sized a snazzier tune with a thundering bass that comes through in every direction. You won’t be missing out on spatial 360-degree stereophonic audio that comes as a result of its perfected iconic cylindrical design.

With a battery life that lasts up to 20 hours, you’ll surely be able to dance the night away and the magic button makes it just as easy for you to go through all its modes for playback with just one touch. A faultless connection with your iOS or Android device can be expected with a Bluetooth range of 150 feet for minimal dropouts. And when you’re after the ultimate sound experience, you can take advantage of the PartyUp feature of the Ultimate Ears app that enables you to pair over 150 speakers Belonging to any generation of Boom or Megaboom.

Normally ringing in at $200, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 and all its perks can be yours for only $170 on Amazon. What’s more, a $50 discount can be applied on top of its sale price when approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

JBL Pulse 3 — $130 ($90 Off)

JBL’s Pulse 3 keeps you in store for worry-free listening at a fraction of the cost. Rains, spills, or submersion in water won’t be coming in between you and your music with an IPX7 waterproof housing. And with multi-host functionality, you and your friends can take turns at being DJ and experience a seamless transition between playlists with its capacity to wirelessly pair up to two smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth.

While all the necessary controls can be found around the back, you’d want to have the downloadable JBL Connect app for further customization. Like UE’s Megaboom 3, it wouldn’t matter where you are in the room as the Pulse 3 delivers a well-balanced 360-degree sound. You’ll even notice its bass radiators vibrate with the music, and things become even more interesting in the dark when you turn on its 360-degree LED psychedelic light show. Creating your own sound ecosystem is also possible when you can sync more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together.

The JBL Pulse 3 has some drawbacks, including mediocre 12-hour battery life and no high-quality codec support to extend its 30-feet Bluetooth range. It does, however, double as a noise and echo-canceling speakerphone with an integrated microphone for crystal clear calls.

Order the JBL Pulse 3 on Amazon for only $130 instead of $220 from Amazon and see your music come to life.

