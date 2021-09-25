Buy the UFC 266 PPV now and SAVE $50 — but hurry!

UFC 266, which will be headlined by the featherweight championship match between titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega, is coming up. If you want to watch UFC 266, you’ll need to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription for $70 and purchase the pay-per-view for another $70. However, ESPN+ is offering a $50 discount on the total $140 if you’re a new subscriber, so you’ll only have to pay $90 to access the UFC 266 live stream.

UFC 266 is happening tonight at 7 p.m. PT at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and viewers are looking forward to Ortega’s second attempt at a championship after failing to defeat Max Holloway in December 2018 at UFC 231. Volkanovski vs. Ortega was originally scheduled for March, but the fight was delayed because Volkanovski contracted COVID-19.

Valentina Shevchenko will also be defending her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy in UFC 266. This will be the sixth title defense for Shevchenko, who has been flyweight champion since December 2018, making her the second-longest-reigning UFC champ behind Amanda Nunes. The event will also see the return of Nick Diaz to the Octagon, after 2,427 days since his last match in January 2015. Diaz will be going up against Robbie Lawler, who he defeated way back in 2004. With both fighters nearing 40 years old, it will be interesting to see how things have changed for the two fighters.

To watch the live stream of the UFC 266 matches, you’ll need to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription for $70. The subscription grants streaming access to exclusive sports events, as well as all video content and articles in the network’s database. Watching UFC events like UFC 266, however, requires a separate payment of $70 for each live stream, in addition to requiring an active ESPN+ subscription.

UFC 266 is widely expected to be an action-packed event, so fans wouldn’t want to miss out on watching it through a live stream. If you haven’t signed up for the annual ESPN+ subscription, you should take advantage of this offer for new customers that slashes $50 off the total $140 that you’ll have to pay for the subscription and the pay-per-view itself, bringing the cost down to just $90. The offer ends once UFC 266 starts though, so you don’t have much time. Click that Subscribe Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations